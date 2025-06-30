Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Defensive Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

2 No-Brainer Defensive Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

These two defensive stocks, with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, are ideal additions to your portfolio in this uncertain environment.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

With the easing of Middle East tensions, the Canadian equity markets are on an upward momentum, hitting a new high on Friday. However, the announcement by Donald Trump, the United States President, on Friday that he is terminating all trade discussions with Canada led to a pullback, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index closing the day 0.22% lower. Given the uncertainty surrounding trade policies and their impact on global growth, investors should consider strengthening their portfolios with quality defensive stocks that offer stability. Here are my two top picks.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) operates 10 regulated utility assets, serving 3.5 million customers and meeting their electric and natural gas needs. With 99% of its assets regulated and 93% involved in low-risk transmission and distribution businesses, its financials are less prone to economic cycles and commodity price fluctuations. The expanding rate base and favourable customer price revisions have supported its financial growth, driving its stock price upward. Over the last 20 years, the company has returned above 580% at an average total shareholder return of 10.1%. Notably, it has also rewarded its shareholders by increasing its dividends for 51 years and currently offers a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Meanwhile, Fortis’s $26 billion capital investment over the next five years would grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.5% to $53 billion by the end of 2029. The company’s management aims to cover approximately 70% of these investments through cash generated from its operations and dividend reinvestment plans. Therefore, these investments won’t substantially raise the company’s leverage and interest expenses. Moreover, amid these growth initiatives, management anticipates increasing dividends at a 4–6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) through 2029. Along with these growth initiatives, falling interest rates could benefit capital-intensive utility companies, including Fortis, thereby making it an excellent buy in this uncertain outlook.

Dollarama

My second pick is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which operates 1,638 discount retail stores across Canada. Supported by its value offerings, nationwide presence (with 85% of Canadians having at least one store within a 10-kilometre radius), and a wide range of consumer products, the company has enjoyed healthy same-store sales even during challenging times. Its superior direct-sourcing model and effective logistics have reduced its expenses, thereby offering a range of products at attractive prices.

Additionally, the Montreal-based retailer has expanded its footprint by opening an average of 66 new stores per year over the last 10 years. These expansions have boosted its top and bottom lines, thereby driving its stock price higher. The company has returned 697% over the past 10 years, at an annualized rate of 23.1%.

Additionally, Dollarama continues to open new stores, with management targeting an increase in its store count to 2,000 by the end of fiscal 2034. Furthermore, it owns a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which operates 644 stores in Latin America. Dollarcity is also expanding its store count and hopes to increase it to 1,050 by the end of fiscal 2031. Therefore, we can expect Dollarcity’s contribution to Dollarama’s net income to rise in the coming years. Additionally, Dollarama is in the process of acquiring The Reject Shop, which operates 390 stores in Australia, for $233 million. Given the customary closing conditions, Dollarama’s management anticipates closing the deal in the second half of this year. Considering all these factors, I believe Dollarama would be an ideal buy in this challenging environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

GettyImages-1394663007
Retirement

3 Recession-Resilient Stocks for Prepared Investors

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession in Canada in 2025? These three TSX stocks could continue to outperform regardless of a downturn.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

How to Allocate $5,000 Across 5 Promising Market Sectors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $5,000 in your investment account? Here's how to deploy it across five promising sectors for potentially solid returns

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

These Ultra-Cheap Stocks Seem Painfully Overdue for a Rally

| Joey Frenette

Consider Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and another stock, which are too cheap as markets head to new heights.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has been a big winner, but can the company keep up its growth?

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

A $25,000 Method for Building Wealth Over the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four stocks could certainly help investors gain some ground not only in the short term, but even the next…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Tech Stocks

Building a $35,000 TFSA That Balances Growth and Safety

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock offers growth potential, but Fortis (TSX:FTS) is safer.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 15% from the April pullback. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

How to Invest $10,000 for Growth in an Uncertain Economy

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about an economic downturn? Check out these Canadian stocks that could deliver resilient returns over the long…

Read more »