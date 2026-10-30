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Low-Cost Ways to Earn Extra Income in Canada

These two affordable Canadian dividend stocks could help you turn modest investments into a source of regular extra income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Rogers Sugar offers a 5.5% dividend yield at a share price of just $6.53.
  • Peyto combines a 5.7% dividend yield with monthly payouts and strong cash generation.
  • Both Canadian companies are investing in growth efforts that could support their future earnings and dividends.

Since childhood, most of us have been taught that earning money requires putting in time and effort. Most of us grow up understanding that money comes from work, whether through childhood chores, a part-time job, or a full-time career.

But as you start building savings, there’s another possibility worth exploring. Instead of relying entirely on your own time to earn extra income, you can gradually put some of your money to work. This is where dividend investing can change the way you think about earning money. Certain Canadian stocks regularly reward their investors by sharing a portion of their profits with shareholders, allowing investors to receive cash without taking on another job. And you don’t necessarily need thousands of dollars to get started.

In this article, I’ll highlight two affordable Canadian dividend stocks that could help you build an extra income stream even with a small investment.

cookies stack up for growing profit

Source: Getty Images

Rogers Sugar stock

If you only have a small amount available to start earning dividend income, Rogers Sugar (TSX: RSI) offers an accessible entry point at just $6.53 per share.

Based in Vancouver, Rogers refines and sells sugar and maple products. Its shares have gained 6% over the last year, giving it a market cap of about $837 million. At the current price, RSI stock offers an attractive 5.5% annualized dividend yield.

In the first nine months of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in June), Rogers’ adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 9% YoY to $120.7 million, backed mainly by stronger sugar-segment performance. Its trailing 12-month free cash flow also improved by $2.2 million to $90 million, an important factor for dividend investors.

Meanwhile, Rogers is advancing its LEAP expansion project, which is expected to add roughly 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar-refining capacity in the first half of 2027. This additional capacity could strengthen future earnings and cash flow, although project financing costs are expected to rise.

With its shares trading below $7 and yielding 5.5%, Rogers could be a practical starting point for Canadians seeking extra dividend income and long-term growth potential.

Peyto stock

If you’d rather have that extra income arriving every month, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) offers a 5.7% yield with 12 payouts a year.

The Calgary-based firm produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in Alberta. After climbing 25% over the last year, PEY stock trades at $25.41 per share with a market cap of $5.2 billion.

In the second quarter, its production grew 10% YoY to 145,320 barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported mainly by its drilling program. Its natural gas hedges and sales into markets beyond Alberta also helped offset weaker local gas prices.

Combined with lower controllable costs, these efforts boosted Peyto’s funds from operations by 19% YoY in the latest quarter. As a result, its adjusted net profit jumped 24% YoY, while quarterly free funds flow reached $140.6 million. That allowed the company to distribute $71.8 million in dividends and reduce net debt by $72.4 million during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Peyto is also investing in new wells and has signed a 10-year natural gas supply agreement with Centrica, starting in 2029. Its hedging program has already secured nearly $590 million in revenue for 2027, offering additional protection against volatile gas prices. Overall, with monthly dividends, growing production, and strong cash generation, Peyto offers another great way to build a regular income stream without a large upfront investment.

Related Topics:

ool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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