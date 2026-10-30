A 5.8% Dividend Stock I’d Make the Core of My 2026 TFSA Contributions

A useful Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) income holding needs a payment that matters today and a business that can support it tomorrow. Enbridge (TSX: ENB) offers both, with a substantial dividend backed by pipelines and regulated energy operations.

At a recent share price of $66.51, the annualized dividend yielded about 5.8%. That makes the stock a candidate for a central income position within a diversified portfolio.

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Contribution cash

The 2026 annual TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Personal available room depends on previous eligible years, contributions, and withdrawals. Investing an existing TFSA cash balance doesn’t use contribution room again. At the quoted price, $7,000 bought 105 Enbridge shares for $6,983.55. The annualized $3.88 dividend generated $407.40 annually, or $101.85 each quarter, if the payment stayed unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENB $66.51 105 $3.88 $407.40 Quarterly $6,983.55

That’s $33.95 as a monthly average. The distinction is significant for budgeting. The company pays quarterly, even though household bills often arrive monthly. A cash balance can smooth the payment schedule. This income estimate is before trading costs and assumes the declared dividend continues. It doesn’t include a forecast for the share price, which can move independently of the cash payment.

Into earnings

Enbridge operates oil and gas pipelines, gas utilities, and other energy infrastructure. Much of its business earns revenue through regulated arrangements or contracts, rather than depending entirely on the daily oil price. That helps explain why it can appeal to income investors when energy headlines are volatile. Producers need transportation and customers need gas service through different market conditions. However, pipeline regulation and major project costs still affect the results.

In its second-quarter update, Enbridge reaffirmed 2026 distributable cash flow guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share. This is the company’s adjusted cash measure used to assess funding for dividends and other needs, not ordinary accounting earnings. The annualized $3.88 dividend uses about 68% of the low end of that range, or about 66% of the $5.90 midpoint. The forecast therefore leaves a meaningful cash cushion if achieved.

That’s the central dividend investing argument. A 5.8% yield is more useful when the company’s own cash outlook can support the payment without consuming everything available.

Considerations

The opportunity here includes gas infrastructure, utility investment, and projects that expand existing networks. Contracts and regulated assets can turn that investment into future cash. That said, debt remains the main restraint. A large dividend and a large project program both compete for funding. The cash left after dividends isn’t automatically free for another acquisition, and rising borrowing costs can slow the pace of dividend growth.

My judgment is to use Enbridge as an income anchor alongside businesses with different risks. Its payout coverage and infrastructure position support ownership at the quoted price, while the financing burden argues against treating it as a bond replacement. An eligible TFSA allows Canadian investment income and withdrawals to remain tax-free. That makes the $407.40 potentially useful spending money, provided the contribution room and holding eligibility are respected.

A contribution is also only the start. Reinvesting the quarterly payment can add shares, while taking it in cash supports current spending. The choice changes how quickly ownership grows. Neither choice removes Enbridge’s financing risks, which is why a core income position still needs other sectors around it.

Bottom line

Enbridge offers a substantial income contribution at about $407 annually from a $7,000 budget at the quoted price. Its dividend uses roughly two-thirds of the guided cash-flow midpoint. That supports a central income role within a diversified TFSA, with debt, project delivery, and modest payment growth kept in view alongside the attractive yield.