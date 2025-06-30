Member Login
Home » Investing » Analysts Agree These Canadian Stocks Are “Strong Buys”

Analysts Agree These Canadian Stocks Are “Strong Buys”

If you’ve got cash that you’re looking to put to work, here are three high-potential Canadian stocks that analysts overwhelmingly agree are strong buys right now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Whether the market is moving up, down or sideways, there’s never any shortage of opportunities to find high-quality Canadian stocks to buy.

However, finding the very best opportunities comes down to focusing on quality. The most successful long-term investments are almost always high-quality businesses with strong fundamentals, competitive advantages, and consistent growth.

But one thing that’s even better than buying great companies is buying them while they’re still undervalued.

That’s why it pays to watch what analysts are saying, especially when there’s widespread agreement. You can’t blindly follow analyst recommendations, but when multiple firms all rate a stock as a buy and their average price targets are well above current levels, it usually means there’s real upside the market hasn’t priced in yet.

With that said, though, analyst ratings are just one piece of the puzzle. You always want to do your own research and make sure you understand how a company makes money before you invest. But when expert sentiment lines up with strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation, it can be a great signal to take a closer look.

So, if you’ve got cash in your portfolio that you’re looking to put to work, here are three high-potential Canadian stocks that analysts overwhelmingly agree are strong buys right now.

A $260 million small-cap with long-term growth potential

If you’re looking for high-potential Canadian stocks that are trading undervalued today, one of the first companies you’ll want to consider is Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC).

Sangoma Technologies is a micro-cap stock that offers its customers a mix of communications solutions that businesses rely on.

Because Sangoma is still a relatively small company, right now, just two analysts cover it, but both have awarded the stock with a buy rating. Furthermore, the average analyst price target between them of $11.48 is a 42.1% premium to where Sangoma shares closed trading on Friday.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian stock to buy that’s undervalued and has plenty of growth potential, Sangoma is certainly one you’ll want to consider.

One of the very best Canadian growth stocks to buy now

In addition to Sangoma, another high-quality Canadian growth stock to buy now while it’s ultra-cheap is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Although WELL initially made a name for itself as a healthcare tech stock and still owns rapidly growing digital health businesses and apps, WELL has shifted its focus in recent years to acquiring an increasing number of outpatient clinics across Canada.

In fact, going forward, that’s what WELL’s primary focus will be on. Plus, not only has it proven it can acquire clinics at reasonable prices, but it’s also already begun to demonstrate how quickly it can scale costs and improve profitability, which is why it has so much growth potential going forward.

It’s also why it’s not surprising that of the 10 analysts covering WELL, nine are rating it a buy, with just one hold rating. Furthermore, its average analyst target price is sitting at $7.45, a roughly 87.2% premium to Friday’s closing price.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy now, WELL is certainly a top choice.

A high-potential transportation stock

While WELL and Sangoma both offer significant growth potential, another top-notch Canadian stock to buy that’s trading dirt-cheap in the current environment is Cargojet (TSX:CJT).

Cargojet has a ton of potential because it operates in a niche, high-demand segment of the logistics industry: time-sensitive air cargo.

Furthermore, it has built a dominant position in Canada with long-term contracts, limited competition, and deep operational expertise.

So, although it’s facing short-term macroeconomic headwinds like softer shipping volumes and higher costs, analysts remain bullish because the company has a proven track record of execution, strong relationships with major partners, and a clear runway for growth as e-commerce and next-day delivery continue to expand.

In fact, of the seven analysts covering Cargojet, six are rating the stock a buy, with one hold. On top of that, its average analyst target price of $144.71 is a 54.9% premium to Friday’s closing price.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality, high-potential Canadian stock to buy now and hold for years to come, Cargojet is undoubtedly one of the best to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Investing

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks to Own for Dividend Growth in a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Underrated Fast-Food Stocks With Delicious and “Growthy” Yields

| Joey Frenette

These dividend payers could help defensive-minded investors play defence at a reasonable price.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why goeasy is still one of the best growth stocks to buy, even after earning investors a total return…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Paying Over 3.5% With a Real Shot at Beating the Market 

| Puja Tayal

Dividend stocks generally beat a bear market with their regular payouts. This dividend stock can beat a bull market with…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons CCL Industries Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one way to guarantee future income, it's from essentials like those offered by this company.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Investing

2 No-Brainer Defensive Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two defensive stocks, with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, are ideal additions to your portfolio in this…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Retirement

3 Recession-Resilient Stocks for Prepared Investors

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession in Canada in 2025? These three TSX stocks could continue to outperform regardless of a downturn.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

How to Allocate $5,000 Across 5 Promising Market Sectors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $5,000 in your investment account? Here's how to deploy it across five promising sectors for potentially solid returns

Read more »