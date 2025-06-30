Cameco: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Member Login
Let’s dive into whether Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a buy, sell, or hold in this current market environment for investors with a medium-term view.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Nuclear power station cooling tower

Source: Getty Images

When investors think of top growth stocks, whether they be North American or global players, tech companies and those outfits focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and other disruptive hotbeds of innovation are the first companies that are often looked at.

However, in my view, there are other (and perhaps better) growth stocks worth considering in much more stable sectors. Leading uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO) has actually produced some of the most impressive medium-term growth for investors of any Canadian stock in the market.

With a return of more than 650% over the past five years for investors in the often-overlooked uranium player, this isn’t a stock to be trifled with in my view. Here’s why I think Cameco remains a strong buy in this current environment.

Nuclear energy could be the future

While many investors during the Biden administration took a much closer look at various renewable energy companies (namely, solar, wind and geothermal players), nuclear energy is one sector I think has remained relatively overlooked. For one, government funding for this space has been more muted, and there simply hasn’t been the headline news flow that other renewable sectors have gotten.

That said, Cameco’s recent strategic investment in Westinghouse Electric has bolstered its strategic positioning in the nuclear energy sector, while also providing a nice boost for investors. The company announced it expects to see an increase of around $170 million from its initial investment in the company.

This partnership is expected to result in two nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant in Czechia, an expansion I think should contribute significantly to Cameco’s existing revenue growth trajectory, which should average around low-double-digits for the next decade or so.

Strong fundamentals

Finally, I think Cameco’s underlying fundamentals are much better than they’ve been in some time. In this environment, I think investors need to pay attention to what the numbers say more than they have in a long time.

In the case of Cameco, the good news is that the company’s performance has been robust in recent quarters. Cameco has been able to maintain a strong balance sheet due to earnings per share, which have continued to grow in meaningful fashion, and strong industry tailwinds and market fundamentals.

I don’t see any reason why the overall backdrop should and will change. So, Cameco looks like a solid buying opportunity here, at least to me.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

