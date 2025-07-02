Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

2 Canadian AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

The future of AI stocks is here right now. So, let’s look at some top ways to invest.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Turning $5,000 into $50,000 sounds like a dream, but every big return starts with a smart investment. In this case, Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) stocks may hold the key. While AI is still gaining traction across industries, some homegrown companies are already using it in meaningful ways. Two standout names that could deliver massive long-term upside are WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). Both AI stocks have built strong business models that include AI-driven strategies. Plus, both are still early enough in their growth story to offer big potential over the next decade.

WELL Health

Let’s start with WELL Health. WELL isn’t a household name, but it’s quickly becoming a leader in tech-enabled healthcare. It supports thousands of clinics and practitioners through its digital health platform, and it’s started integrating AI to help improve patient care and reduce costs. In the AI stock’s most recent earnings report, WELL delivered record revenue of $294.1 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 32% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $27.6 million, which was a 36% increase. Net income was $7.5 million, a number that would’ve been higher without a one-time revenue deferral related to its U.S. subsidiary Circle Medical.

The AI stock is also ramping up its AI focus. Its acquisition of HEALWELL AI, which is focused entirely on clinical decision support using AI, is expected to add significant recurring revenue beginning in Q2 2025. Management anticipates around $40 million in quarterly revenue will start coming in from this AI platform alone. That could mark a major turning point for WELL, helping it move from being seen as just a telehealth provider to an AI-first healthcare data company.

The other exciting element of WELL’s story is its strong free cash flow. WELL reported $11.8 million in free cash flow in Q1, which shows that even during a high-growth phase, it’s managing its costs. It’s also buying back shares, another sign that the AI stock believes in its long-term value. All of this adds up to a company that’s actively using AI, growing rapidly, and committed to shareholder value.

Topicus

Now shift to Topicus.com, an AI stock that is much quieter but no less impressive. Topicus is a spinoff of Constellation Software and focuses on acquiring and running vertical market software businesses, mostly in Europe. These are niche firms serving specific industries, and many are already using machine learning or automation in their products. Topicus doesn’t build AI tools directly, but it does own companies that use AI in fields like finance, government, and healthcare.

In Q1 2025, Topicus reported normalized earnings per share of $0.89, up from $0.70 the year before. Its generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.47. Revenue increased by double digits, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. The AI stock is known for its ability to generate free cash flow, which it then uses to buy more businesses, many of which fit neatly into the AI and data-driven software world.

The AI stock trades at a premium, currently around $165 per share, with a market cap of about $13.7 billion. While it may seem pricey, Topicus has a long runway for growth. It’s still early in its life as a public company and operates under the same playbook that made Constellation Software one of the best-performing Canadian stocks of the past two decades. If Topicus can compound earnings at even a fraction of that rate, a $2,500 investment could grow substantially in just a few years.

Bottom line

Neither of these AI stocks will shoot up overnight. Both require time to scale their business models and deepen their use of AI. But with WELL’s focus on healthcare innovation and Topicus’ ability to acquire and grow profitable tech businesses, each brings something valuable to the table. If AI adoption continues to expand and these companies stay focused, that initial $5,000 could turn into something much more.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 5 Years

| Puja Tayal

If you want to get rich, focus on steady and sustainable growth for the long term. Some tech stocks can…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has been through a lot these last few years, so where could the rollercoaster lead next?

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

How to Allocate $5,000 Across 5 Promising Market Sectors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $5,000 in your investment account? Here's how to deploy it across five promising sectors for potentially solid returns

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has been a big winner, but can the company keep up its growth?

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Tech Stocks

Building a $35,000 TFSA That Balances Growth and Safety

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock offers growth potential, but Fortis (TSX:FTS) is safer.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

Some tech stocks are set to soar in the 2025 PC refresh cycle. While other tech stocks are to be…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More 

| Puja Tayal

Technology is driving the future, and tech stocks are making future millionaires. Here’s a stock that can keep this momentum…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Prediction: BlackBerry Stock Will Beat the Market – Here’s Why

| Jitendra Parashar

With a major shift in focus and a sharp rebound in the stock price, BlackBerry stock might just be getting…

Read more »