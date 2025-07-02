Member Login
Home » Investing » Retire Rich: How to Earn $1,000 per Month From This 7.2% Dividend Stock

Retire Rich: How to Earn $1,000 per Month From This 7.2% Dividend Stock

Need income each and every month? It could cost a pretty penny, but more frequent payouts mean you can compound dividends faster!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

Retiring rich isn’t always about chasing the biggest stock wins. For many Canadians, it’s about building stable, consistent income. And what’s more stable than getting paid every month? If you’re dreaming of earning $1,000 per month from a single dividend stock in retirement, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) might be the solution. It offers a high dividend yield, monthly payouts, and exposure to healthcare infrastructure, a sector built to last.

About NWH

This real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on owning and operating healthcare-related properties. Its portfolio includes hospitals, clinics, and medical offices spread across Canada, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. These properties are leased to healthcare providers, many of whom operate under long-term agreements. That means predictable rental income for the REIT and consistent returns for investors.

As of writing, NorthWest shares trade at approximately $4.86. The dividend stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share, which totals $0.36 annually. At this price, that gives the dividend stock a dividend yield of about 7.2%. That’s well above average and makes it one of the more attractive monthly payers on the TSX today.

To earn $1,000 per month, or $12,000 annually, you’d need to own roughly 33,333 shares. Multiply that by $4.86 and you get a required investment of around $162,197. That’s no small amount. But for investors with a long-term plan, it’s an achievable target, especially when paired with regular contributions to a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA).

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (yr/share)TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWH.UN$4.8633,333$0.36$12,000Monthly$162,197

Worth the investment?

Let’s look at the business itself. In its most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, NorthWest Healthcare reported revenue of $111.6 million. While this was down from the previous year, the decline was due to strategic asset sales. Importantly, same-property net operating income rose 4.5% to $73.8 million, showing that the core business continues to grow. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key measure of dividend health, came in at $0.10 per unit. That’s a healthy level, and it supported a payout ratio of 92%, an improvement from 105% in Q1 of the prior year.

The dividend stock has also taken major steps to improve its balance sheet. In recent quarters, it sold over $260 million in non-core assets, including a $209 million sale of its shares in Assura PLC. The proceeds went toward paying down debt, which reduced its leverage to 48.6%. That’s a major positive, especially in a high-interest-rate environment. Less debt means less risk and more flexibility for the company to maintain its dividends.

Like any investment, there are risks to consider. The dividend stock reported a net loss of $15.5 million in Q1 2025, though that was an improvement from a loss of $38.6 million in the same quarter last year. These losses are often tied to asset revaluations or one-time charges, not ongoing operations. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Bottom line

What makes NorthWest especially attractive for retirees is the monthly income. You’re not waiting every three months for a cheque; you get paid consistently, helping to match monthly bills. And if you’re holding that income in a TFSA, it is completely tax-free.

Getting to $162,000 in capital may take time, but it’s doable. With disciplined contributions of say $10,000 per year and reinvested dividends, you could reach your goal in under two decades. You don’t need to start big, you just need to start.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT offers something rare in the market: high yield, monthly payments, and exposure to an essential industry. Healthcare isn’t going away. And as populations age, demand for the types of properties NorthWest owns will likely grow. That gives the dividend stock a long runway, and you the chance to turn a single stock into reliable, long-term retirement income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

The Single 3.6% Monthly Dividend Stock I’d Buy to Protect Against Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can be a game changer in a world of inflation, especially with a yield almost triple the inflation…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: How to Boost Returns While Reducing Risk

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy reduces risk while providing a decent yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Warning: 3 New CRA Rules You Need to Know in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA can change rules on a dime, so here's how to protect yourself from any changes.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Monthly Payer Could Be Your Best Hedge Against Global Chaos

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need income? Then check out this stable monthly dividend stock that can set you up for life.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy Now if You Think the Housing Bubble Is About to Burst

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The housing bubble crisis continues, but there are ways to protect yourself and even invest!

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Underrated Fast-Food Stocks With Delicious and “Growthy” Yields

| Joey Frenette

These dividend payers could help defensive-minded investors play defence at a reasonable price.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why goeasy is still one of the best growth stocks to buy, even after earning investors a total return…

Read more »