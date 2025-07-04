2 Monthly Payers to Own During a Geopolitical Meltdown

If global markets come crashing down, here are two monthly dividend stocks to have on hand.

When geopolitical tensions flare, investors often flock to safety. That usually means cash, gold, or defensive stocks. But there’s another option that doesn’t always get the spotlight: monthly dividend stocks – the kind that pay you steady income while the world spins unpredictably. In Canada, two standouts that fit the bill are Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) and Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN). Both provide consistent monthly cash and offer long-term resilience, even during periods of political and economic chaos.

Pizza Pizza

Pizza Pizza Royalty is tied to one of the most recognizable fast-food brands in Canada. It doesn’t actually run the restaurants; instead, it collects royalties based on sales from the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands. This royalty model makes it less vulnerable to rising labour or food costs. Whether inflation surges or supply chains stall, Pizza Pizza Royalty still earns its cut of franchise sales.

The dividend stock’s most recent earnings report, for the first quarter of 2025, shows things are still cooking. Revenue rose 1.9% to $9.7 million compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales were up 1.2%, marking continued growth in an uncertain economy. Net income came in at $7.6 million, and earnings per share (EPS) held steady at $0.23. The royalty pool added five new restaurants during the quarter, further boosting the base for future income. That’s crucial when it comes to supporting its dividend.

Pizza Pizza Royalty pays a dividend of $0.93 per share, giving it an annual yield of around 6.2% at writing. The payout ratio is slightly over 100%, which can raise eyebrows, but the dividend stock has a history of stable distributions and reliable free cash flow. Its franchise network remains strong, with ongoing menu innovation and marketing support. The dividend stock is up nearly 14% over the last year, showing investor confidence in its income stream. In a period when people might cut spending elsewhere, pizza still tends to stay on the menu.

Firm Capital

Then there’s Firm Capital Property Trust. This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns a diversified mix of multi-residential, industrial, and service-focused retail properties. Its tenants include healthcare providers, grocery stores, and small businesses, most of which are essential, recession-resistant services. It also pays a monthly distribution and offers a much higher yield than many other REITs on the market.

Firm Capital recently reported solid results for the first quarter of 2025. Revenue reached $15.6 million, and net income came in at $4.4 million. Over the past year, it has grown its asset base while also maintaining a healthy payout ratio. In 2024, the trust posted $61.4 million in total revenue and $33.9 million in net income, more than doubling its results from the prior year. It has also been strategic in recycling capital, including the partial sale of a Montreal property for nearly $28 million.

The trust currently yields about 8.7% annually at writing, making it one of the more attractive options for income-seeking investors. Its distribution of $0.52 has remained consistent. Firm Capital has a market cap of roughly $220 million and has been quietly building value while remaining under the radar of most investors.

Bottom line

While no investment is completely immune to market or geopolitical shocks, these two monthly payers have characteristics that make them more defensive than most. Pizza Pizza Royalty taps into stable consumer demand for affordable food. Firm Capital earns income from a mix of tenants that provide core services, even in a downturn.

If you’re looking to generate steady cash while uncertainty looms, whether it’s interest rate swings, trade wars, or broader global instability, monthly payers like these can be a smart addition. These give you income you can count on, even if stock prices move up and down. And when others are panicking, that kind of consistency can be exactly what helps you stay invested and stay calm.