Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Monthly Payers to Own During a Geopolitical Meltdown

2 Monthly Payers to Own During a Geopolitical Meltdown

If global markets come crashing down, here are two monthly dividend stocks to have on hand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery

Source: Getty Images

When geopolitical tensions flare, investors often flock to safety. That usually means cash, gold, or defensive stocks. But there’s another option that doesn’t always get the spotlight: monthly dividend stocks – the kind that pay you steady income while the world spins unpredictably. In Canada, two standouts that fit the bill are Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) and Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN). Both provide consistent monthly cash and offer long-term resilience, even during periods of political and economic chaos.

Pizza Pizza

Pizza Pizza Royalty is tied to one of the most recognizable fast-food brands in Canada. It doesn’t actually run the restaurants; instead, it collects royalties based on sales from the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands. This royalty model makes it less vulnerable to rising labour or food costs. Whether inflation surges or supply chains stall, Pizza Pizza Royalty still earns its cut of franchise sales.

The dividend stock’s most recent earnings report, for the first quarter of 2025, shows things are still cooking. Revenue rose 1.9% to $9.7 million compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales were up 1.2%, marking continued growth in an uncertain economy. Net income came in at $7.6 million, and earnings per share (EPS) held steady at $0.23. The royalty pool added five new restaurants during the quarter, further boosting the base for future income. That’s crucial when it comes to supporting its dividend.

Pizza Pizza Royalty pays a dividend of $0.93 per share, giving it an annual yield of around 6.2% at writing. The payout ratio is slightly over 100%, which can raise eyebrows, but the dividend stock has a history of stable distributions and reliable free cash flow. Its franchise network remains strong, with ongoing menu innovation and marketing support. The dividend stock is up nearly 14% over the last year, showing investor confidence in its income stream. In a period when people might cut spending elsewhere, pizza still tends to stay on the menu.

Firm Capital

Then there’s Firm Capital Property Trust. This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns a diversified mix of multi-residential, industrial, and service-focused retail properties. Its tenants include healthcare providers, grocery stores, and small businesses, most of which are essential, recession-resistant services. It also pays a monthly distribution and offers a much higher yield than many other REITs on the market.

Firm Capital recently reported solid results for the first quarter of 2025. Revenue reached $15.6 million, and net income came in at $4.4 million. Over the past year, it has grown its asset base while also maintaining a healthy payout ratio. In 2024, the trust posted $61.4 million in total revenue and $33.9 million in net income, more than doubling its results from the prior year. It has also been strategic in recycling capital, including the partial sale of a Montreal property for nearly $28 million.

The trust currently yields about 8.7% annually at writing, making it one of the more attractive options for income-seeking investors. Its distribution of $0.52 has remained consistent. Firm Capital has a market cap of roughly $220 million and has been quietly building value while remaining under the radar of most investors.

Bottom line

While no investment is completely immune to market or geopolitical shocks, these two monthly payers have characteristics that make them more defensive than most. Pizza Pizza Royalty taps into stable consumer demand for affordable food. Firm Capital earns income from a mix of tenants that provide core services, even in a downturn.

If you’re looking to generate steady cash while uncertainty looms, whether it’s interest rate swings, trade wars, or broader global instability, monthly payers like these can be a smart addition. These give you income you can count on, even if stock prices move up and down. And when others are panicking, that kind of consistency can be exactly what helps you stay invested and stay calm.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 From Monthly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at the magic that is compounding, and why monthly dividend stocks like these are a strong option.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How Much You Really Need to Invest in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a realistic look at how much you’d need to invest in the right dividend stocks to pull $800 a…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock That Could Explode as Canada Launches Tariff Retaliation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Should tariffs get further out of hand, this stock could go bananas.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now if You Think Interest Rates Are Peaking

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates may have peaked, and if that's the case, these stocks look mighty interesting.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

A 6.3% Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold While the Fed Pauses

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With CRA changes, Fed pauses, and more economic uncertainty, we can at least be certain about this dividend stock.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This Single 7% Tech Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I'm not saying put all your eggs in one basket, but if you have a chunk of change ready to…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is This the Start of a Canadian Real Estate Crash? 2 Stocks to Buy if so

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of real estate, then these dividend stocks are ones you should consider.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock Before Canada’s Bond Yields Spike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bond yields on the rise? Here's how to protect your investments.

Read more »