How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 From Monthly Dividends

How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 From Monthly Dividends

Let’s look at the magic that is compounding, and why monthly dividend stocks like these are a strong option.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Turning $25,000 into $250,000 may sound like a stretch, but for long-term investors focused on monthly dividends and steady reinvestment, it’s very possible. It doesn’t require picking high-risk stocks or gambling on fast gains. Instead, it takes three simple ingredients: solid dividend payers, time, and consistency. By investing in stocks like Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN), iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI), and Northland Power (TSX:NPI), Canadians can build a plan that turns passive income into lasting wealth.

DIR

Let’s begin with Dream Industrial REIT. It’s one of the more consistent real estate investment trusts (REIT) on the TSX, owning a portfolio of high-demand industrial properties across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. These buildings support the logistics and e-commerce sectors, making them critical infrastructure in today’s economy.

The dividend stock trades around $11.50 and offers a $0.70 dividend, coming out monthly at a 6% yield. In its most recent earnings report, the dividend stock reported revenue of $159 million and net income of $118 million. It also maintained an impressive 98% occupancy rate. This steady income, combined with reinvestment, helps build a dividend-compounding foundation.

XEI

Next up is the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds a basket of high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks across multiple sectors, including financials, telecom, and utilities. That diversification spreads risk and smooths out returns.

As of writing, it trades around $28.25 and yields approximately 5.5%. The ETF distributes income monthly, and that cash flow can be easily reinvested. Over the last few years, XEI has offered a total return near 7% annually, making it a stable addition to any income portfolio.

NPI

Lastly, there’s Northland Power, a renewable energy company that generates electricity from wind, solar, and natural gas. It’s a strong player in the clean energy space with projects in Europe, North America, and Latin America. The dividend stock trades around $21.50 and pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $1.20 annually for a 5.5% yield.

In its most recent quarter, Northland reported sales of $634 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $400 million. It also confirmed steady progress on major projects in Colombia and Germany, which could boost future cash flow. What makes Northland appealing is the mix of current income and the potential for long-term growth as the world transitions to renewables.

Foolish takeaway

So how does this all come together? You could invest $10,000 in Dream Industrial, $10,000 in iShares XEI, and $5,000 in Northland Power. If you reinvest every dollar and continue adding when possible, that income compounds. Over time, you buy more shares, which then pay more dividends, and the cycle continues.

With consistent reinvestment, a $25,000 portfolio could double every 10 years, according to the rule of 72. After about 30 years, it could grow beyond $250,000 with dividends reinvested, all while providing regular monthly income. And unlike growth-only stocks, this strategy lets you benefit from passive cash flow every step of the way.

Of course, no investment is without risk. Dream Industrial relies on strong leasing markets. Northland Power depends on energy prices and project execution. And ETFs like XEI are exposed to broader market movements. But together, these stocks offer a blend of stability, income, and potential growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

