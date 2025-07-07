Given its wider margin of safety, bigger dividend income, and well-run operations, Canadian Natural Resources stock appears to be a better buy right now.

The Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Imperial Oil?

Canada’s energy sector plays a pivotal role in our economy, making up nearly 16% of the TSX Composite Index. Among the heavyweight contenders in this space are Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) — two blue-chip energy stocks with strong fundamentals and proven track records. But which one deserves a spot in your portfolio right now?

Let’s break down the battle between these two energy titans.

Company profiles: Diversified giant vs. integrated powerhouse

Canadian Natural Resources boasts a diverse asset base, spanning oil sands, natural gas, and conventional crude production. Its operations extend across North America, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. With an estimated 32 years of industry-leading proven reserves, CNQ has strong staying power. A large portion of its output includes high-value products like synthetic crude and natural gas liquids, supporting long-term profitability.

On the other hand, Imperial Oil operates as a fully integrated energy company with upstream, refining, and retail segments. It’s Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, and with Exxon Mobil owning a 69.6% stake, it benefits from deep pockets and global expertise. This integration helps Imperial Oil smooth out earnings across volatile oil cycles.

Financial showdown: Resilience vs. growth

Over the three years ending in 2024, CNQ posted:

Revenue growth of 8.1% per year to $41.5 billion

Operating income growth of 0.75% per year to $9.7 billion

Earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.3% per year to $3.56.

It carries a BBB-credit rating from S&P, reflecting solid but moderate financial strength. With a trailing 12-month (TTM) payout ratio of 49% of free cash flow, its dividend looks safe. At around $43.77, analysts believe CNQ trades at a 15% discount, offering a margin of safety.

Imperial Oil, by comparison, delivered:

Revenue growth of 11% per year to $48.8 billion

Operating income growth of 23% per year to $6.1 billion

EPS growth of a robust 37% per year to $9.03

It holds a superior AA-credit rating, indicating a stronger balance sheet. CNQ’s 27% TTM payout ratio provides more flexibility and resilience. However, with the stock priced at $110.50, analysts suggest it trades at a 9% premium, leaving limited upside in the near term.

Dividends and long-term shareholder returns

CNQ offers an impressive 5.4% dividend yield, with about 24 consecutive years of increases and a 20-year dividend growth rate of 20.7%. A $10,000 investment a decade ago would now be worth about $41,510, for an annualized return of 15.3%.

IMO, while yielding a lower 2.6%, has a 30-year dividend growth streak and a 20-year dividend growth rate of 11.1%. Its long-term performance is stellar: a $10,000 investment 10 years ago would now be about $29,240, or 11.3% annually. However IMO stock outperformed over the past five years, transforming a $10,000 investment into $59,150 for annualized returns of about 43% versus CNQ’s about 36% rate of return or an end result of $46,950.

Interestingly, both stocks share a five-year dividend growth rate of roughly 23%, reflecting strong operational performance in this period.

Verdict: Which stock should you buy today?

Imperial Oil stands out for its rock-solid balance sheet and solid long-term returns. However, its current premium valuation may limit the near-term upside.

Canadian Natural Resources, by contrast, trades at a discount, offers double the dividend income, and still has long-term growth potential. For investors seeking a combination of value, income, and upside potential, CNQ looks like a better buy right now — especially if oil prices remain strong. The top energy stock’s breakeven WTI price is in the low-to-mid US$40 per barrel range, whereas the WTI oil price hovers around US$66 per barrel at writing.