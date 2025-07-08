Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top Canadian Retail Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Top Canadian Retail Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is starting to get too cheap for retail value investors.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian retail scene is full of potential value buys just in time for the second half. And while not every name has been as hot as the TSX Index, I think that value investors seeking a catch-up trade may wish to give some of the first half’s lagging retail plays another look. Indeed, the retail scene will be met with a new slate of challenges in the second half. Most notably, a lukewarm or even cooling Canadian economy may very well be in for a bit of sluggishness and continued inflation.

Either way, the consumer isn’t in an ideal spot going into the heat of summer. That said, they have shown a few glimmers of resilience here and there. In this piece, we’ll check in on a dirt-cheap Canadian retailer that I think may be in for a second half of results that are better than expected.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock: Looking cheaper by the day

Enter Quebec-based convenience retail firm Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), whose shares are down a hair over 20% from all-time highs. Yes, that’s officially a bear market!

And with more outlets reporting on the regulatory hurdles facing the company’s proposed takeover of 7-Eleven’s parent company, 7 & i Holdings, I think it’s about time that investors start looking ahead to Couche-Tard’s future in a scenario that could see the year-long pursuit end with the abandonment of the bid. Of course, time will tell (I think we’re close to reaching the conclusion in H2 2025) what happens next. If there’s too much resistance from regulators or 7 & i’s managers, perhaps it’s time to move on.

At this juncture, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a done deal, especially since Seven & i’s managers don’t sound all too enthused about a potential takeover by a Canadian firm. With the odds of a successful deal seemingly sinking by the day, with the Wall Street Journal recently reporting Couche-Tard’s bid now looks less likely, I think the stock could be nearing a bottom at around $68 per share.

No deal means we, as shareholders, finally have permission to stop worrying about how fat of a premium the Quebec-based retailer might have to pay. And, perhaps more importantly, Couche-Tard’s management team will finally have time to consider seizing other, perhaps timelier value opportunities across the still-fragmented global convenience store market instead of divesting assets and continuing to put in homework on the proposed deal that may not end up seeing the light of day.

No deal? No problem!

At the end of the day, 7-Eleven may be a big swing, but it isn’t the only target. Personally, there may be more synergies to be had by using the extra cash to buy smaller, harder-hit convenience retailers that may welcome a Couche-Tard bid with open arms, rather than resistance and insistence on a higher figure.

In my view, it’s already served its time in the penalty box and could be released at some point in the second half. The stock appears inexpensive at the moment, still trading for less than 19 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) — not bad for a firm with a track record of creating huge synergies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Double as Canada Ramps Up Tech Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock isn't just into Bitcoin any more and could be a major investment boost to your portfolio.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Playing Defence in Your Portfolio? Load Up on These 3 Magnificent Canadian Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top defensive Canadian stocks all long-term investors should consider putting in their RRSPs before they continue to…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Checklist Every Retiree Needs to Pass

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passing the CRA checklist will largely determine every retiree’s readiness to say goodbye to working life.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Sneha Nahata

Unlike quarterly dividends, monthly payouts provide a more frequent stream of income for reinvestment and meeting short-term financial needs.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Dividend Stocks for Contrarian Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks might still be oversold and offer high dividend yields today.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

AI Is Taking Off in Canada, so Here’s the 1 Stock to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal, and this Canadian super star stock is one of them.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

A 7.2 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

SmartCentres REIT is an excellent investment for those seeking a healthy and stable monthly income.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock has been hot and it's still a great name to watch.

Read more »