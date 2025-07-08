Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy for Fast Dividends

1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy for Fast Dividends

This top Canadian stock could pay off handsomely in the long run for investors buying on dips.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

With the Canadian stock market surging nearly 22% over the past year and trading near all-time highs, it is becoming harder to uncover high-quality stocks that are still trading at a discount, especially those offering attractive, sustainable dividends. But that’s exactly what makes this opportunity so compelling. While many stocks are climbing, one top-notch Canadian company has seen its share price fall sharply — yet its fundamentals and dividend-growth story remain intact.

Let’s dive into TFI International (TSX:TFII), a transportation and logistics giant that’s down 38% from its 52-week high. For long-term investors looking to lock in “fast dividends” with the potential for powerful total returns, this could be the perfect moment to act.

Why you might consider TFI International

Despite its recent pullback, TFI International is no slouch. The trucking company boasts a strong track record of growing dividends — even through challenging economic cycles. Its last dividend increase in December 2024 was a hefty 12.5%, continuing a trend that has seen its dividend climb at a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 11.7%. This kind of consistent, double-digit growth is rare on the TSX and signals a shareholder-friendly management team focused on returning capital.

From a sustainability standpoint, TFI’s dividend appears rock solid. Its trailing-12-month payout ratio sits at just 36% of net income and only 20% of free cash flow — well below danger zones, suggesting the dividend is not only safe but has room to grow.

At its current price point near $124 per share, the yield might look modest at 2%, but don’t be fooled: this is a fast-growing income stream, not a stagnant one. And when dividends grow rapidly and are backed by earnings, they tend to drive strong capital appreciation over time.

A proven wealth builder

Long-term investors have already seen what TFI International can do. Over the past 10 years, the stock has delivered an astonishing 19.7% annualized total return per year. To put that in context, a $10,000 investment made a decade ago would now be worth over $60,000 — more than double the $25,420 you would have from investing in a broad Canadian stock market exchange-traded fund (ETF) over the same period.

This kind of performance shows that TFI International isn’t just a dividend grower — it’s a compounder. And thanks to its recent price dip, investors have a chance to buy into that compounding engine at a reasonable valuation.

Is now the right time to buy?

Analysts currently view the stock as fairly valued, which might not scream “bargain,” but when paired with a 38% decline from its highs and a resilient business model, it presents a decent entry point for a starter position for long-term investors. The company continues to generate strong free cash flow, and any normalization in shipping demand could reignite earnings momentum.

For investors seeking a mix of dividend growth, long-term upside, and a proven track record, TFI International might be worth a closer look as a top Canadian stock candidate. It may not deliver overnight fireworks, but with “fast dividends” and the potential for recovery-fueled gains, it’s a stock that could pay off handsomely over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors can get behind to amplify their returns over a multi-decade time…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy if the CRA Tightens TFSA Rules

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we all need, it's food. And that's why this dividend stock is a perfect investment.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Sky Rocket With a Rate Cut

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Having trouble sleeping at night over your investments? Then consider these two for a passive income portfolio.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Monthly Dividend Stock Could Be Your Secret to Early Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Listen up, you could have an early retirement with this monthly dividend stock, and consistency!

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

This 7.1% Monthly Payer Could Save Any TFSA During Market Chaos

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With markets acting out of control, this dividend stock is in a prime position.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 1 Utility Stock That’s a Steal After Dropping 22%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This utility stock has had a wild ride, but now might be the time to consider it once again.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in Slate Grocery REIT for $2,000 in Tax-Free Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want income that lasts? Here's how much you would need to pay for that -- it's less than…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Audit Triggers Every Pension Recipient Should Know

| Andrew Button

If you hold dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS), you need to report the income.

Read more »