Home » Investing » 10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2025 [PREMIUM PICKS]

10 Stocks Every Canadian Should Own in 2025 [PREMIUM PICKS]

The Motley Fool’s yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

Posted by
Iain Butler
Chief Investment Advisor, Motley Fool Canada Fool since November 2012 Iain Butler, CFA, is Lead Advisor on Discovery Canada 2017. He is also the Chief Investment Advisor for Motley Fool Canada and is the lead advisor on its flagship Stock Advisor Canada product. Before joining the Fool, Iain was a “buy-side” analyst and through this experience is well-versed in the idiosyncratic ways of the Canadian market. His investing interests are centred on scouring the market for interesting businesses that trade at reasonable prices and offer an appealing risk/reward relationship. Since joining the Fool in 2012, Iain dedicates each day to spreading Foolishness throughout this great country!
Published
| More on:
Striking match creates fire and light.

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

We here at Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada believe investors should own at least 15 stocks. Our yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

If you’re a new investor, we suggest you pick three Starter Stocks that interest you and use them to help build out a portfolio of at least 15 stocks. And if you’ve been investing for a while and already own some companies, we think these stocks have what it takes to strengthen any portfolio.

You should feel comfortable holding these stocks for the long haul; not only do they have the strength to ride out downturns, but they’re also built for powerful growth.

Stock Advisor “Starter Stock” Pick #1:

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU)

When it comes to naming Canada’s most successful technology companies, the list is short. And it’s safe to say, most would not place Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) on this list. After all, it’s hardly a household name.

However, the ~1,006% return that this company has generated for its investors over the past decade (as of July 2025) is the stuff that investing dreams are made of. And while we don’t expect that kind of return in the decade ahead because of the law of large numbers, the formula for success that’s driven Constellation’s growth remains in play. We expect it will prove every bit as effective as it has.

Constellation is a consolidator in the global technology industry. Buying underappreciated, niche software companies and providing them with the resources required to improve operations and grow. Capital allocation is key to this formula, and we view Constellation’s founder, Mark Leonard, and the team around him as second to none on this front.

This is a prime example of a company that one can comfortably build to a sizable allocation within their portfolio and just leave it alone. It’s to the point that the less you think about it, the better, making it a perfect fit for what we believe qualifies as a Starter Stock.

“Starter Stock” Pick #2

Redacted

Want all 10 Stock Advisor “Starter Stocks”? Enter your email address to learn more!

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Iain Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

