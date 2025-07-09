Member Login
Home » Investing » Up 35% This Year, Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Now?

Up 35% This Year, Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Now?

Given its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend in Dollarama to continue.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
gift is bigger than the other

Source: Getty Images

After delivering an impressive return of over 47% last year, the Canadian discount retailer Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has continued its uptrend, rising 35.4% year-to-date. Its solid quarterly performances and improvement in broader market conditions have supported its stock price growth. Meanwhile, let’s assess its recently reported first-quarter earnings and growth prospects to determine buying opportunities in the stock.

Dollarama’a first-quarter performance

Dollarama posted impressive first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026 last month, with its topline growing by 8.2% to $1.5 billion. Healthy same-store sales growth and store network expansion boosted its topline. Supported by strong demand for consumables and seasonal offerings, the company reported healthy same-store sales growth of 4.9% during the quarter. A 3.7% increase in the number of transactions and a 1.2% increase in average transaction size drove the company’s same-store sales. Additionally, the company opened 22 stores in the first quarter, thereby increasing its store count to 1,638. Compared to the previous year’s quarter, the company operated 69 more stores during the quarter.

Moreover, the Toronto-based discount retailer’s gross operating margin expanded by 100 basis points to 44.2% amid lower logistics costs. Its SG&A (general, administrative, and store operating) expenses stood at 15.3% of its sales, a marginal decline from 15.4% due to lower labour expenses. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 18.8% to $496.2 million, while its EBITDA margin improved 290 basis points to 32.6%. Also, Dollarama raised its stake in Dollarcity from 50.1% to 60.1% in June 2024. Along with the increased stake, Dollarcity’s strong operational performance contributed an 82.4% increase in its contribution to Dollarama’s net income.

Supported by topline growth, expansion of operating margin, and increased contribution from Dollarcity, Dollarama reported a diluted EPS (earnings per share) of $0.98, representing a 27.3% increase from the same quarter in the previous year. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Dollarama’s growth prospects

Dollarama is expanding its store network and anticipates opening 70 to 80 stores during the current fiscal year. Also, the company’s management plans to increase its store count to 2,200 stores by the end of fiscal 2034. Given its capital-efficient and growth-oriented business model, lower capital expenditure for store network maintenance, and rapid sales ramp-up, these expansions could support its top and bottom-line growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the company has agreed to acquire The Reject Shop, which operates 390 discount retail shops in Australia, for $233 million. Given the customary closing conditions, the company’s management anticipates completing the deal in the second half of this year.

Furthermore, Dollarcity is also growing its footprint and expects to increase its store count from its current 644 to 1,050 by the end of its fiscal year 2031. Dollarama can also increase its stakeholding in Dollarcity to 70% by exercising its option. Therefore, I expect the contribution from Dollarcity to Dollarama’s net income could rise in the coming years. Along with these growth initiatives, Dollarama’s management recently announced its plans to repurchase 5% of the company’s outstanding shares over the next 12 months. Considering all these factors, I believe the uptrend in Dollarama’s financials will continue.

Investors’ takeaway

Amid strong buying over the last few months, Dollarama’s valuation has increased and appears to be expensive. Its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples stand at 7.7 and 40.7, respectively. Given its solid growth prospects and strong fundamentals, I believe Dollarama offers attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors, despite its relatively expensive valuation. Additionally, shareholders can benefit from the company’s consistent dividend growth, as it has raised its dividends for 14 consecutive years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

I’d Bet My Entire TFSA on This 5.2% AI-Infused Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the world needing more infrastructure than ever, this is one stock I'd buy with no hesitation.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX bank stocks such as EQB can help you generate outsized gains and beat the market over the…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

How Much SmartCentres REIT to Buy to Retire on Dividends Alone

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's a reason this stock starts with "smart," making it a smart investment any investor will want on hand.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

This 4.2% Monthly Payer Is the Perfect Inflation Hedge

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-performing TSX stock paying monthly dividends is the perfect inflation hedge in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

This 6.1% Monthly Dividend Stock is a Cash Flow Machine

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this monthly dividend stock is one of the best investments that passive income seekers can make today.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These ultra-high yield dividend stocks can strengthen your portfolios income generation capabilities over the next decade.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence Giant Is My Forever Technology Hold

| Adam Othman

Invest in WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) stock if you’re interested in the massive potential of AI applications in the healthcare…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Investing

This Retail Stock Down 22% is My Consumer Discretionary Bet

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Pet Valu is an attractive specialty retail stock that's benefitting from increased demand for everything pet related.

Read more »