These high-growth Canadian stocks have delivered exceptional capital gains, and their impressive upward trajectory is unlikely to slow down.

What Are Some High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

Investors looking to enhance their portfolio’s returns should consider adding high-growth Canadian stocks. These are shares of companies that are rapidly expanding, have solid fundamentals, and the potential to outperform the broader market with their capital gains.

In light of these opportunities, here are some of the high-growth Canadian stocks to buy now.

Bombardier stock

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is one of the top Canadian growth stocks to buy now. With a strong foothold in the business jet segment, solid financials, and focus on scaling profitably, the aviation company appears well-positioned to deliver market-beating returns in the years ahead.

Bombardier is capitalizing on the growing global demand for private and business aviation. In the first quarter of 2025, Bombardier’s revenues climbed 19% year over year to $1.5 billion, reflecting higher aircraft deliveries and a steady rise in its high-margin services division. Profitability followed suit, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increasing 21% to $248 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 69% year over year, reflecting improving operating leverage.

Bombardier’s backlog remained strong at $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2025. That healthy order pipeline suggests sustained demand for its aircraft, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9 indicating that orders are keeping pace with deliveries.

Looking ahead, Bombardier is guiding for 2025 revenues to exceed $9.25 billion, representing an increase of over $585 million compared to the previous year. This growth is expected to come from higher aircraft deliveries, stronger contributions from its expanding defence and services businesses, and a more favourable pricing environment. Profit margins are also projected to improve, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted to exceed $1.55 billion, driven by a more favourable revenue mix and pricing power.

The company is reducing debt and improving liquidity to capitalize on growth opportunities. Furthermore, it has expanded into high-margin segments, including defence contracts, services, and the pre-owned aircraft market. This broadens its revenue base and adds stability, especially in cyclical markets.

It has delivered a massive return of 1,330% over the past five years. Moreover, with higher aircraft deliveries, expanding aftermarket services, a growing order book, and revenue diversification, Bombardier will likely deliver stellar capital gains.

MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA), a space technology company, is another compelling growth stock to buy now. The company continues to deliver solid growth driven by its ability to convert a growing backlog into results. Over the past year, MDA Space’s share price has soared more than 196%, and this impressive upward trajectory is unlikely to slow down.

One of the strongest indicators of the company’s strength is its sizable backlog, which recently reached approximately $4.8 billion. This figure reflects strong customer demand but also provides a high level of revenue visibility heading into 2025 and beyond. Such a robust pipeline sets a solid foundation for continued growth.

The company is investing in next-generation technologies and services while expanding into high-growth markets and regions. It is also scaling its operations and talent pool to meet growing market needs. Complementing these organic efforts, MDA is leveraging strategic acquisitions to bolster its capabilities and market reach.

A key recent move was the acquisition of SatixFy Communications, a deal that enhances MDA’s end-to-end satellite systems offering. As demand for advanced digital satellite communications rises, this acquisition positions MDA even more competitively in a rapidly expanding segment of the market.

With a diverse portfolio of proven technologies, strong customer relationships, and an expanding book of business, MDA Space is well-positioned to benefit from the surge in space-related activity. Overall, it is poised to deliver solid growth, which will translate into significant capital gains.