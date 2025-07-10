1 Gold Mining Stock That’s My Inflation Protection Play

As you save and invest for a long, comfortable retirement, few worries loom as large for Canadian investors as inflation. Persistently rising consumer prices can silently erode your hard-earned savings, making your dollar buy less and less over time. But what if there was a way to not just protect your wealth from this worrisome financial erosion, but potentially grow it significantly beyond the pace of inflation? Let’s dive into Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), a gold mining stock that I believe could be a powerful inflation protection play for your portfolio.

Canadian inflation: A retirement investor’s enemy

Inflation means a rising cost of living. Consider $1,000 invested at the beginning of 2015. Over the past decade, Canadian inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has seen significant fluctuations, peaking under 7% in 2022. If you had simply held that $1,000 in cash, its purchasing power would have steadily diminished. For instance, that $1,000 in 2015 could buy goods and services worth $1,285 today. In other words, you need to have accumulated a 28.5% total return on investment since 2015 just to match inflation and maintain your purchasing power.

Now, imagine if you had invested that same $1,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock: A gold mining stock for inflation protection

The historical returns on Agnico Eagle stock tell a compelling story. Over the past 10 years, Agnico Eagle stock has rallied by an astounding 343%. When you factor in reinvested dividends, the total return on that initial $1,000 investment soars to a remarkable 431%, growing the investment to more than $5,000. This performance handsomely beats Canadian CPI inflation. To put it simply, an investment in Agnico Eagle stock a decade ago would have left you significantly better off today, with your money growing far faster than the inflation it faced.

Why the top gold stock shines brighter than bullion

You might wonder, why buy a gold mining stock like Agnico Eagle, instead of just buying the commodity gold bullion or gold coins?

This is where the strategic brilliance of Agnico Eagle’s management and operational prowess shines. The company has not merely ridden the wave of rising gold prices; it has actively structured its business to produce market-beating returns.

Agnico Eagle has an impressive track record of production growth. As recently as 2008, it operated just one mine, LaRonde. Fast forward to today, and the company has expanded its footprint to 11 mines across four countries. Bringing new mines online and strategic acquisitions have been key growth drivers increasing production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

Beyond increasing production, Agnico Eagle’s operational efficiency shines through its ability to boost key financial metrics. The company has impressively increased its gold production per thousand shares from 2.7 ounces to 7 ounces between 2006 and 2024. Simultaneously, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) per share, a measure of a company’s operating performance, surged from $0.93 to $8.93 during the same period. And for income-focused investors, the dividend per share has seen a phenomenal 50-fold increase, from $0.03 to $1.60 per annum today. This demonstrates how astute management, through acquisitions, exploration, and development, can translate gold price movements into significant shareholder value.

Agnico Eagle’s financial strength further reinforces its appeal as gold prices rise and boatloads of free cash flow pile up. The company has drastically reduced its net debt level, dropping from $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to approximately $5 million going into the second quarter of this year. With a renewed share repurchase authorization in May, the company plans to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its common shares in 2025, signalling confidence in the gold stock’s current valuation.

Should you buy Agnico Eagle stock today?

Looking ahead, Agnico Eagle’s future appears bright. The company boasts around 15 years of gold reserves at the end of 2024, with various opportunities to incrementally increase gold production in the coming years.

Furthermore, operations should be profitable in 2025. Management expects all-in sustaining costs to be between US1,250 and US$1,300 per ounce this year. Considering that gold prices have already exceeded US$3,300 per ounce, 2025 could indeed be a bumper year for Agnico Eagle.

While Agnico Eagle’s price-earnings multiple of 25 matches its industry’s average P/E, the company’s low-cost operations could allow it to grow earnings at above-average rates as gold prices remain firm in 2025, and set the gold stock up for inflation-beating returns over the long term.