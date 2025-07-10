Member Login
Home » Investing » If This TSX Rally Continues, These Are the 2 Stocks You’ll Kick Yourself for Not Buying

If This TSX Rally Continues, These Are the 2 Stocks You’ll Kick Yourself for Not Buying

Here are two top TSX stocks long-term investors shouldn’t sleep on during this most recent rally.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

For investors who are thinking about which stocks to buy in this current market environment, know you’re not alone. The TSX in Canada (and many stock indices around the world) are now trading at or near all-time highs. Accordingly, finding the proverbial “needle in the haystack” is much more difficult today than it might have been a few years ago.

That said, I do think there are a number of TSX stocks that make sense to own from a valuation and growth perspective. The following three companies provide not only a reasonable valuation and solid growth prospects, but a meaningful dividend yield as well.

Let’s dive into why these companies are worth owning in this market. For those with a long-term investing time horizon, I’d say dollar-cost averaging into such names right now makes the most sense.

Fortis

Utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) has been a company I’ve been pounding the table on for quite some time. And investors who listened in past years would be way up at the time of writing, as the chart below shows.

I have no idea if this rally can continue from here. But what I do know is that Fortis sports one of the most defensive business models of any TSX stock and has been one of the most consistent in terms of cash flow growth. As most investors are well aware, a company’s valuation is supposed to be comprised of a discounted model of its future cash flows. So, on that metric alone, this is a stock to own.

But perhaps what I like most about Fortis is the company’s durable and sustainable dividend growth model. As the company increases the prices it charges residential and commercial customers for power and heat, it increases its dividend in corresponding proportion over time.

For investors who have stuck with Fortis over the long haul, this has meant average annual increases in the 5% to 7% range.

That’s good enough for me, considering the stock’s current valuation of just 19 times trailing earnings.

Restaurant Brands

Another top company I’ve been very bullish on for a very long time is Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR).

The parent company of Tim Horton’s (every Canadian’s favourite coffee chain), Burger King, and other world-class fast food banners, Restaurant Brands has grown into a company with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion in a sector many expect to continue to show strong growth over time.

In addition to the company’s growth profile, which remains among the best in class thanks to its Asian expansion and expansion into other global markets, the company has continued to provide strong capital returns to investors. On the dividend front, the company’s 3.8% yield is ultra-attractive, particularly when compared to where Canadian government bonds currently yield.

Finally, I think the deciding factor that really tops off my view that this is a company to own for the long term is Restaurant Brands’ overall positioning. As a fast food giant, downturns have typically brought about sales increases for this sector as diners looking to eat away from home choose the most cost-effective options.

Assuming this time won’t be different, the next downturn could be the key catalyst investors look to as a reason to buy this defensive gem. That’s my take at least.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

I’d Buy This 3.3% Dividend Stock in Bulk Before the Next CRA Audit Wave

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It might not have the highest dividend yield, but it certainly has one thing on its side: consistency.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Investing

What’s a Good International ETF for Canadians to Buy Now?

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) stands out as a great ETF for Canadians to consider buying into if…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again 

| Puja Tayal

Invest in dividend stocks for stable returns. Learn how these investments can provide a yield that outpaces inflation.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Cenovus has erased its April losses. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

2 TSX Stocks Trading Below Their Intrinsic Value

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two of the highest-quality stocks on the TSX that both currently trade below their intrinsic values.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Retirement

The CRA Mistake That Could Cut Your Old Age Security in Half

| Kay Ng

You can mitigate the OAS clawback through appropriate retirement planning. Talk to a qualified financial planner if needed.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Protect Your OAS and Earn Income With 1 Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement is a scary time, but it doesn't have to be! Especially with a monthly payer like this one.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Investing

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects could be ideal long-term additions to your TFSA.

Read more »