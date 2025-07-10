Member Login
Home » Investing » Is This Canadian Tech Stock the Next Big AI Winner?

Is This Canadian Tech Stock the Next Big AI Winner?

This Canadian tech stock is one of the biggest names out there still, and it’s one to keep an eye on.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the most exciting theme in tech investing today. From smart cars to cybersecurity, AI is being woven into just about everything. While U.S. tech giants continue to lead the headlines, some Canadian firms are quietly carving out their place in this AI-driven world. One contender? BlackBerry (TSX:BB). No longer a phone maker, BlackBerry stock is aiming to be a software heavyweight, and it may be better positioned than most think.

Into earnings

BlackBerry stock recently released its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenue came in at US$144 million, beating analyst estimates of US$132 million. BlackBerry stock reported a generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) operating loss of US$39 million and a loss before income taxes of US$8 million, with a GAAP basic loss per share of US$0.07. Total company gross margin was 67% for the quarter, up from 65%, which shows that it’s tightening operations even while it continues to invest in growth.

BlackBerry’s core business is now split between Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT). The cybersecurity segment brought in US$85 million, accounting for over half the revenue and exceeding guidance. That might not sound flashy, but it’s where AI is starting to play a larger role. BlackBerry stock is developing artificial intelligence-driven tools to proactively detect and respond to threats. These aren’t just incremental improvements, but fundamental to how modern digital infrastructure stays safe.

The IoT segment brought in US$53 million, up 18% year over year, representing a major long-term opportunity. BlackBerry stock’s QNX software powers embedded systems in vehicles, factories, and other connected environments. QNX is already in over 235 million vehicles, and as cars get smarter and more autonomous, this segment could explode in value. AI in vehicles isn’t just about self-driving; it’s also about managing complex in-car systems, diagnostics, and even predictive maintenance.

More to come

What makes BlackBerry particularly interesting as an AI play is its focus on secure, real-time, embedded AI. Unlike companies building massive cloud-based language models, BlackBerry is making AI functional in edge environments, places where internet access is spotty or latency matters. Think battlefield equipment, connected vehicles, or industrial controls. In these environments, safety, speed, and trust are paramount. That’s a niche BlackBerry stock could dominate.

Still, investors need to tread carefully. BlackBerry stock is not profitable yet. Despite improving margins, it continues to post net losses and faces stiff competition from more agile and better-funded players. Moreover, its plans to spin off the IoT business were delayed, introducing some strategic uncertainty. Investors don’t love delays. The company has US$283 million in cash and equivalents, which gives it breathing room, but the pressure to execute is building.

Is it valuable?

From a valuation standpoint, the stock remains under pressure. Shares are down significantly from earlier highs and trade just above $5.79. For some, that’s a red flag. For others, it’s a potential value opportunity. The current valuation reflects a lot of pessimism, so any catalyst, such as securing a major contract or re-accelerating IoT growth, could trigger a sharp upside.

The good news is, BlackBerry seems to understand its own strengths. In the earnings report, management emphasized a focus on operational efficiency and long-term partnerships with governments and major manufacturers. It’s not chasing hype, but building infrastructure.

Bottom line

So, is BlackBerry stock the next big AI winner? It depends on what kind of AI investor you are. If you’re looking for flashy consumer apps or viral breakthroughs, this isn’t it. But if you believe AI’s biggest impact will be under the hood, in the systems that run cities, cars, and corporations, BlackBerry stock might be the quiet Canadian player to watch. It’s not a moonshot, but it could be a comeback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Open Text vs CGI?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Both companies are dealing with information technology and harnessing the power of AI. Only one has an unmatched history and…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

A Tech Stock to Buy Now in the AI Bull Market

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock may be the cheapest American AI tech stock to pick up as markets near new highs.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Down 12% Is My Moonshot Investment

| Adam Othman

This AI-powered supply chain management and operation planning software company is my top pick to leverage AI tech for years…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning top TSX stocks such as DCBO in their equity portfolio right now.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Healthcare Stock That’s My Defensive Growth Play

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is seeing rapid growth as it brings the benefits of technology to the healthcare sector.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

1 AI Chip Stock Down 19% That’s Built for the Next Tech Boom

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is an underrated AI chip play that's going for cheap this July.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

1 Weird Situation Where an RRSP Is Safer Than a TFSA

| Andrew Button

There is one situation where holding Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in an RRSP is safer than a TFSA.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

The current weakness in price of this TSX stock presents a solid opportunity to buy a high-growth company at a…

Read more »