This AI Stock Down 12% Is My Moonshot Investment

This AI-powered supply chain management and operation planning software company is my top pick to leverage AI tech for years to come.

There is yet another boom in the tech sector, with several high-quality tech stocks making a resurgence since the 2022 sector-wide meltdown. This time, however, a particular niche is making big waves: artificial intelligence (AI). The last few years have seen AI technology enter practically every sphere of life, from pure-play AI applications to healthcare, supply chain management, and pretty much everything else you can think of.

If you’re wondering where it might be the best time to invest to leverage the AI boom, there is no shortage of AI stocks you can consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio. The real key is finding companies that are offering an essential service that will become more important with time. Then, you should consider how it’s leveraging the tech to improve its offerings.

The global supply chain industry is in desperate need of more streamlining through better solutions. Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a stock that seems to be the perfect company to consider investing in if you’re interested in this space. Here’s why.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a supply chain management and sales and operations planning software company based in Ottawa. The company offers software solutions to businesses to deliver better solutions for their operations. Kinaxis’s RapidResponse is its flagship product, offered via the cloud, that might be the key to its long-term success.

Kinaxis isn’t trying to launch one of those popular chatbots or invest in developing better AI-centric computer chips. Rather, it is using AI to improve something it already does: providing tools that offer enhanced real-time planning and responses for companies using supply chains.

Performance

As of this writing, Kinaxis stock trades for $201.07 per share, down by 12% from its all-time high a few years ago. However, the stock is up by over 50% from its 52-week low. Boasting an over $5.65 billion market capitalization, its recent earnings from May paint a clearer picture for potential investors.

The company’s first quarter for fiscal 2025 saw it report $191.1 million in revenue, higher than what analysts anticipated for this period. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) also beat analyst expectations, coming in at $1.26 compared to the anticipated $1.12 per share. While it’s always better to be cautious when investing in tech, the company’s performance shows that it is delivering on the promise it offers.

Foolish takeaway

It seems that whatever AI touches turns to gold, provided the execution is right. The world continues facing substantial issues in supply chains, and a company leveraging the power of AI to address them is going to become increasingly vital in the coming years.