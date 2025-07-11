Member Login
Home » Investing » Earn a 4.3% Yield From Berkshire Hathaway Stock With This Monthly Income ETF

Earn a 4.3% Yield From Berkshire Hathaway Stock With This Monthly Income ETF

This ETF uses options and leverage to generate income from Berkshire Hathaway

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

As the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), Warren Buffett turned a struggling textile mill into one of the most valuable and diversified conglomerates in the world.

What makes Berkshire unique is how it operates. Unlike a traditional company, it doesn’t just sell products or services. It wholly owns dozens of private businesses across industries; everything from GEICO to BNSF Railway, Clayton Homes, Duracell, and See’s Candies. On top of that, it manages a public portfolio of blue-chip stocks, plus a cash pile of around $350 billion.

But there’s one notable quirk: Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t pay a dividend. Buffett prefers to reinvest profits internally, and historically, he’s been able to compound shareholder value that way. It’s tax-efficient, since investors don’t owe tax on money they never receive.

But if you’re building a portfolio around monthly income, Berkshire is hard to include. And because the stock only trades in U.S. dollars, it adds currency friction for Canadian investors.

If that’s you, there’s now a way to hold Berkshire and get a consistent monthly income stream in Canadian dollars: the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (NEOE:BRKY).

What is BRKY?

BRKY is a Canadian-listed ETF that aims to provide monthly income by holding Berkshire Hathaway shares and applying a covered call strategy to about half the position. It also uses moderate leverage (25%) to enhance potential returns.

A covered call is a strategy whereby you hold a stock (in this case, BRK.B shares) and sell call options on it. A call option gives someone else the right, but not the obligation to buy the stock from you at a set price before a set date. By selling that option, you collect a premium, which becomes income.

That premium is the core of the ETF’s monthly payout. Since BRKY sells calls on only half of its Berkshire position, you still get some upside if the stock rallies. But you’re giving up the full potential gains in exchange for consistent cash flow.

The ETF does all the work for you. It manages the stock position, writes the options, and handles the leverage in a tightly regulated wrapper. As a unitholder, you don’t need to understand options trading or use margin yourself. You just hold BRKY and collect monthly payouts in Canadian dollars.

How much income does it pay?

BRKY currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit, which works out to a 4.4% annualized yield at recent prices. That’s not sky-high, but it’s right in line with most large-cap Canadian dividend stocks and higher than the average GIC rate you’d find at major banks.

For a stock that doesn’t pay dividends at all, that’s a nice turnaround. And for Canadian investors, the fact that BRKY pays in CAD makes it easier to hold without worrying about currency exchange or cross-border tax issues.

BRKY does come with some cost. Its management fee is 0.40%, but because the fund is 1.25 times leveraged, the total expense ratio clocks in at 1.8%. That might look high at first, but don’t let it scare you off.

Leverage adds borrowing costs, and those are included in the expense figure. It’s a fair price to pay if you want to turn a non-dividend-paying U.S. stock into a monthly income stream that lands in your Canadian account automatically.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Double Even During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While growth stocks ride volatility, this dependable, dividend-paying stock could double your money over time.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

What Are Some Good Energy Stocks to Buy Now?

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and another great oil bet that could pay huge dividends.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

It’s Possible! Build a $250,000 TFSA Using Just 2 Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a $250,000 TFSA that pays out monthly? These two solid REITs pay monthly distributions.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retail Stock Yields 3.8% and Keeps Expanding

| Jitendra Parashar

A growing dividend, rising share price, and big strategic moves make this top Canadian retail stock worth owning for the…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

How Much Can You Earn Before Losing Your Guaranteed Income Supplement?

| Puja Tayal

The CRA offers the Guaranteed Income Supplement to low-income Canadians above 65. At what annual income will you lose your…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Investing

This Telecom Stock, Up 45% in a Year, Is Disrupting the Entire Industry and Still a Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a soaring telecom stock that's probably not done its ascent.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Retirement

How Much Dividend Income Can You Have Before Losing OAS?

| Puja Tayal

If you're retiring at 65, you might plan to live off dividends and CPP. You can also get $734.95 per…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian stocks have the strength to reward patient investors for decades – no matter what the market brings.

Read more »