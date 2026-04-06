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Everything Investors Should Understand About BCE’s Dividend Right Now

BCE stock is a reasonable consideration for above-average income.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • BCE cut its dividend 56% in May 2025, but the payout now appears sustainable at roughly 66% of free cash flow and about 69% of normalized net income.
  • Management is focused on boosting free cash flow and cutting leverage — targeting about 7% annual FCF growth and net-debt below 3.5x by 2028 — so dividend increases will likely be modest or delayed.
  • At about $34 a share the yield is near 5.1% with about 10% upside based on analysts, making BCE a steady income play, but investors should exercise patience and not expect immediate dividend growth.

BCE (TSX:BCE) has long been a cornerstone income stock for Canadian investors. As one of the Big Three telecom providers, it built a reputation on dependable dividends. However, that narrative was shaken when the company cut its dividend by 56% in May 2025. Since then, investors have been asking a crucial question: Is it safe to return to BCE for income — and when might dividend growth return?

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Source: Getty Images

BCE’s dividend looks stable — but trust needs rebuilding

Following the cut, BCE’s priority has shifted from maintaining appearances to restoring financial discipline. Based on trailing 12-month data, the dividend now appears sustainable. The payout ratio sits at roughly 66% of free cash flow (FCF) and about 69% of normalized net income — levels that are generally considered manageable for a mature telecom business.

This is an important reset. Before the cut, BCE’s dividend was stretched. Today, the lower payout gives the company breathing room and reduces the risk of another unpleasant surprise. Still, investors shouldn’t confuse sustainability with immediate growth. The dividend is safer — but may not yet be positioned for increases.

BCE’s growth strategy: A shift toward cash flow strength

To understand BCE’s dividend outlook, investors must focus on its ability to grow earnings and, more importantly, free cash flow. The company is in the middle of a strategic transition — from a traditional telecom provider to a more technology-driven platform. This includes expanding fibre internet infrastructure, investing in artificial intelligence-powered services, and improving operational efficiency.

Management’s targets from 2025 to 2028 are modest but meaningful: revenue growth of 2–4% annually, adjusted EBITDA growth of 2–3%, and FCF growth of approximately 7% per year. That last figure is key, as FCF ultimately funds the dividend.

At the same time, BCE is working to strengthen its balance sheet. It currently holds an investment-grade credit rating of BBB and aims to reduce its net debt leverage ratio to below 3.5 times by 2028, with a longer-term goal of around 3 times by 2030. This deleveraging effort is critical. A healthier balance sheet not only lowers financial risk but also creates room for future dividend increases.

What should investors expect next from BCE?

While BCE could potentially resume dividend growth at a modest pace — perhaps 2–3% annually — a more conservative assumption is that the dividend will remain flat in the near term. Management is likely to prioritize debt reduction and financial flexibility before committing to higher payouts.

For income investors, the current yield remains compelling. At around $34 per share, BCE offers a yield near 5.1%, more than double the broader Canadian market’s approximate 2.3%. That level of income is attractive, especially given the improved sustainability of the payout.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock appears reasonably priced. Analyst consensus suggests modest upside potential of about 10% in the near term, indicating that while BCE may not be deeply undervalued, it still offers a balanced mix of income and stability.

Investor takeaway

BCE is no longer the “set-it-and-forget-it” dividend stock it once was — but it’s rebuilding toward that status. The dividend is now on firmer footing, supported by more sustainable payout ratios and a clearer focus on free cash flow. However, meaningful dividend growth will likely take time as the company prioritizes debt reduction and operational improvements.

For investors, BCE represents a steady income opportunity with moderate upside — but patience is essential.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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