3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

Here are three of the most defensive dividend stocks Canadian investors should be looking at right now, at least for those who value stability.

These companies are characterized by their defensive qualities, consistent dividend increases, and potential for further price appreciation due to their solid financial health and strategic market positioning.

Canadian dividend stocks with strong growth opportunities include Fortis, Royal Bank of Canada, and Capital Power, each benefiting from robust fundamentals and stable returns.

If you want Canadian yield-generating names with real momentum, the best setups right now are the ones pairing strong top-line expansion with improving margins and visible forward guidance.

That’s where the market tends to reward investors most, especially when earnings power is still accelerating beneath the surface. Here are three companies I think fit the bill for those searching for the best Canadian dividend stocks in the market right now.

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Fortis

Perhaps my top long-term dividend stock pick on the TSX, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a company I think fits most investor portfolios well. The utility giant has boasted more than five decades of consecutive annual dividend increases, and is simply one of the best dividend growth stocks in the market overall.

This incredible dividend compounding over time is the direct result of a durable business model that generates highly predictable cash flow from a large customer base across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. That matters because utilities do not need booming economic conditions to perform. Rather, they need regulated returns, disciplined capital spending, and steady rate-base growth. In a market that still feels choppy, that combination can be powerful.

What makes Fortis attractive now is the balance between defence and growth it provides investors. For those looking for solid dividend growth and total return upside over the long term, Fortis should continue to be a winner.

Royal Bank of Canada

As far as Canadian blue chip giants that have more room to run, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is another top pick on my list.

As Canada’s most valuable company in terms of market capitalization (at a current market cap of more than $315 billion), this is perhaps the bluest of all blue-chip stocks in the market.

Indeed, I think that Royal Bank of Canada looks like a blue-chip that still has room to run. Some of that has to do with robust fundamentals. The company recently beat bottom-line estimates by a rather wide margin, raised its dividend by more than 6%, and now expects return on equity above 17% for fiscal 2026. To me, that’s a strong signal that the business is firing on all cylinders.

The bank also continues to deliver across capital markets and wealth management, two areas that can add meaningful earnings power when markets are active.

For dividend investors, the appeal is simple. Royal Bank combines scale, profitability, and a long history of rewarding shareholders. It has paid dividends for 54 consecutive years, and analysts noted continued earnings beats alongside a current yield near 2.8%. That is not the highest yield in Canada, but it is a very high-quality payout backed by a dominant franchise.

So, if loan growth and fee income stay healthy, I think RY stock could keep compounding nicely from here.

Capital Power

Last, but certainly not least on this list of top dividend stocks for investors to consider is Capital Power (TSX:CPX).

This utility giant has seen solid gains in recent years, in part due to the kind of cash flows the company generates. Capital Power, like other utility majors, has most of its revenue flow in via regulated contracts. This provides cash flow stability, which should support long-term capital appreciation upside. Accordingly, rising energy prices are really a smaller contributor to this stock’s recent performance than its stability profile.

That’s not to say that rising energy prices and surging electricity and natural gas demand haven’t positively impacted the company’s share price. It has.

With earnings expected to rise more than 50% this year after a strong 2025, there’s a lot for investors to price in. They’ve been doing just that, but I think more in the way of stock price appreciation is coming.

Capital Power is an independent power generator with assets across Canada and the U.S., and that geographic diversification helps reduce single-market risk. When you pair a growing earnings base with a decent yield and a business tied to long-term power demand, the stock becomes much more interesting. For investors willing to look past short-term volatility, this is a name that could surprise to the upside over the next year.