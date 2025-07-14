Member Login
Home » Investing » The 8.97% Monthly Dividend That Beats Every GIC Rate 

The 8.97% Monthly Dividend That Beats Every GIC Rate 

Explore the impact of interest rate changes on GIC rates and discover alternative investment options worth considering.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has been slashing interest rates at a lightning speed, from 5% in April 2024 to 2.75% in April 2025. No more rate cuts are likely in the short term unless unemployment increases. Lower interest rates will slowly seep into the economy and reduce Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates. The highest GIC rate you can get right now is 4% for a two-year tenure. When interest rates were rising, GIC was an attractive investment. However, it is time to switch to alternatives that can beat every GIC rate, and dividend stocks are a good option.   

The 8.97% monthly dividend that beats every GIC rate

A bank uses GIC to give loans to individuals and corporations with high credit scores. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) uses the lending business model to give short-term mortgages to income-generating real estate investment trusts (REITs). The lender gives $0.69 in dividends per share per year from its distributable income.

This distributable income is the cash flow left after deducting the effect of amortization, accretion, unrealized fair-value adjustments, expected credit loss, and unrealized gain or loss from total net income and comprehensive income. Timbercreek paid 92.8% of the distributable income in the first quarter. While the payout ratio has increased, it is sustainable as lending activity increases.

Timbercreek Financial enjoyed high interest income in 2023 when interest rates were at 5%. However, such high borrowing costs slowed lending activity and pushed a few loans to Stage 3 recovery. Many REITs repaid loans and paused new developments until borrowing became affordable. The lender expected an uptick in new loans as interest rate cuts began in 2024, but it took a while as REITs waited for further rate cuts.

The income difference between GIC and an 8.9% yield

If you invest $10,000 in a two-year GIC offering 4% interest compounding quarterly, you will get $10,828.57 on maturity.

If you invest the same amount in Timbercreek Financial, you can buy 1,299 shares, which will pay a monthly dividend of $74.69. That converts to $896.31 per year and $1,792.62 over two years. Timbercreek Financial can pay you $964.05 more than GIC.

The lender also gives you a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) in which it will automatically buy more units of Timbercreek and compound your returns.

The risk that comes with the high yield

However, this premium comes with a higher risk. Unlike GIC, where deposits up to $100,000 are insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), the $10,000 invested in Timbercreek Financial is subject to share price volatility.

Timbercreek Financial has been paying regular monthly dividends for the last nine years and is showing no signs of warning of any dividend cuts. In the worst-case scenario, Timbercreek Financial may see a larger number of loans going into Stage 3 and may slash dividends by 30 or 40% to $0.4414. That will reduce the dividend yield to 5.37%, still above the GIC interest rate. The bigger risk could be a 20% decline in share price.

If invested with caution, Timbercreek can be considered an alternative to a two-year GIC to earn higher income.

You could diversify investments across GIC, Timbercreek Financial, and other stocks according to your risk appetite. The end objective of portfolio diversification is to mitigate risk and enhance returns.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? Here Are 4 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four dividend stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash Cow With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect place to hold these top investments, ones that simply aren't going away any time soon.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash Generating Machine With $14,000

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine and generate over $951.48 per year in tax free…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

This Railway Stock Is My Transportation Infrastructure Pick

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite the stereotype of them being boring options, investing in a railway stock can prove to be lucrative.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

I’d Double Down on This 5.4% Yield While Others Panic

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE is going through difficult times, but this defensive stock is attractively valued and a great long-term buy.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now, Even if the Markets Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With energy, banks and mining on your side, these are some of the best buys when the market dips.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

5 Warning Signs Your GIS Payments Are at Risk

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in blue-chip TSX dividend stocks should help you supplement your GIS payout in 2025.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

0.5% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a monthly cash flow that can substitute for your paycheque? You can begin with this…

Read more »