Whitecap Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Depending on your risk tolerance and the size of your position to your portfolio, Whitecap Resources could be a buy, sell, or hold.

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a high-yielding Canadian energy stock that continues to split investor opinion. With a juicy 7.6% yield paid as monthly dividends, a strengthened balance sheet, and an intriguing long-term opportunity, Whitecap appears to be a good investment in July 2025. But is it the right time to buy, sell, or hold?

Let’s break it down.

Monthly income and a stronger balance sheet

Right now, Whitecap Resources offers a compelling case for income investors. The 7.6% dividend yield translates into approximately $63 per month on a $10,000 investment. Importantly, this dividend is currently supported by both earnings and free cash flow — a sign of sustainability in a sector notorious for volatility.

In addition, Whitecap has done the hard work of improving its financial foundation. Over the past few years, it has actively reduced debt, which strengthens its capital structure and provides more flexibility during downturns.

However, history offers a cautionary tale. Like many of its energy peers, Whitecap has cut its dividend during extreme downturns — such as the COVID-19 crisis and the 2014–2016 oil price collapse.

The good news? In both cases, Whitecap raised its dividend as the operating environment improved. That track record of bouncing back is worth noting for investors with a longer-term horizon.

Where the real money was made

Dividends aside, Whitecap Resources’s real wealth-building potential has historically come during times of fear. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic panic, the stock fell over 80% from peak to trough — only to rebound by nearly 6 times within a year. A similar situation occurred during the 2014–2016 oil crash, when the stock dropped more than 60% before recovering 80% shortly afterward.

These wild swings illustrate the kind of asymmetric opportunity that can exist in energy stocks, especially for bold investors who buy when sentiment is bleak. As Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” Whitecap has proven time and again that when the sector turns, it can reward those who had the courage to hold — or better yet, to buy low.

Of course, timing the exact bottom is nearly impossible. That’s why proper portfolio sizing is crucial. A large stake in a volatile stock can cause anxiety, especially during market turbulence. On the other hand, a small, well-sized position in a high-risk, high-reward name like Whitecap can allow you to add to the position when prices become more attractive, making booking profits more enjoyable when it rebounds.

Buy, sell, or hold in July 2025?

Whitecap Resources has traded in a sideways range for the past three years. This action suggests investor enthusiasm may be on pause, with many already positioned and waiting. But energy is a sector where sentiment can shift overnight. A sharp move in oil prices could quickly re-ignite momentum.

At its current price of $9.60, Whitecap trades at a 24% discount to analysts’ consensus target. For risk-tolerant investors, that’s a solid entry point, especially given the currently safe dividend and improved balance sheet.

Verdict:

Buy if you have a long-term horizon, tolerance for volatility, and room in your portfolio for a high-yield, high-risk play.

Hold if you already own shares and are comfortable collecting income while waiting for the next sector move.

Sell if you’re risk-averse or need portfolio simplicity and stability.

As with all energy plays, the key is sizing your position wisely and staying patient. Volatility is the price you pay for the potential of outsized returns.