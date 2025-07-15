Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Whitecap Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Whitecap Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Depending on your risk tolerance and the size of your position to your portfolio, Whitecap Resources could be a buy, sell, or hold.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a high-yielding Canadian energy stock that continues to split investor opinion. With a juicy 7.6% yield paid as monthly dividends, a strengthened balance sheet, and an intriguing long-term opportunity, Whitecap appears to be a good investment in July 2025. But is it the right time to buy, sell, or hold?

Let’s break it down.

Monthly income and a stronger balance sheet

Right now, Whitecap Resources offers a compelling case for income investors. The 7.6% dividend yield translates into approximately $63 per month on a $10,000 investment. Importantly, this dividend is currently supported by both earnings and free cash flow — a sign of sustainability in a sector notorious for volatility.

In addition, Whitecap has done the hard work of improving its financial foundation. Over the past few years, it has actively reduced debt, which strengthens its capital structure and provides more flexibility during downturns.

However, history offers a cautionary tale. Like many of its energy peers, Whitecap has cut its dividend during extreme downturns — such as the COVID-19 crisis and the 2014–2016 oil price collapse. 

The good news? In both cases, Whitecap raised its dividend as the operating environment improved. That track record of bouncing back is worth noting for investors with a longer-term horizon.

Where the real money was made

Dividends aside, Whitecap Resources’s real wealth-building potential has historically come during times of fear. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic panic, the stock fell over 80% from peak to trough — only to rebound by nearly 6 times within a year. A similar situation occurred during the 2014–2016 oil crash, when the stock dropped more than 60% before recovering 80% shortly afterward.

These wild swings illustrate the kind of asymmetric opportunity that can exist in energy stocks, especially for bold investors who buy when sentiment is bleak. As Warren Buffett famously said, “Be greedy when others are fearful.” Whitecap has proven time and again that when the sector turns, it can reward those who had the courage to hold — or better yet, to buy low.

Of course, timing the exact bottom is nearly impossible. That’s why proper portfolio sizing is crucial. A large stake in a volatile stock can cause anxiety, especially during market turbulence. On the other hand, a small, well-sized position in a high-risk, high-reward name like Whitecap can allow you to add to the position when prices become more attractive, making booking profits more enjoyable when it rebounds.

Buy, sell, or hold in July 2025?

Whitecap Resources has traded in a sideways range for the past three years. This action suggests investor enthusiasm may be on pause, with many already positioned and waiting. But energy is a sector where sentiment can shift overnight. A sharp move in oil prices could quickly re-ignite momentum.

At its current price of $9.60, Whitecap trades at a 24% discount to analysts’ consensus target. For risk-tolerant investors, that’s a solid entry point, especially given the currently safe dividend and improved balance sheet.

Verdict:

  • Buy if you have a long-term horizon, tolerance for volatility, and room in your portfolio for a high-yield, high-risk play.
  • Hold if you already own shares and are comfortable collecting income while waiting for the next sector move.
  • Sell if you’re risk-averse or need portfolio simplicity and stability.

As with all energy plays, the key is sizing your position wisely and staying patient. Volatility is the price you pay for the potential of outsized returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Baytex picked up a new tailwind in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold shares of these two TSX dividend stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

Northland Power offers a monthly dividend yielding 5.2% and upside potential over the next two years with clear growth catalysts.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

This Uranium Stock Is Melting Up, and It’s Still a Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is heating up and it's probably not done rallying just yet!

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

My Favourite TFSA Stock for Tax-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its regulated underlying business, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, Enbridge would be an ideal buy to earn…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Putting My Money Where My Mouth Is With This Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

If I'm putting my money down onto a single stock, it's going to be one that can provide growth, income…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividend Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have never reduced or paused their payouts. Further, they have been consistently increasing their dividends.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Algonquin: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Should you buy, sell, or hold Algonquin (TSX:AQN). Here, we try to answer that question for prospective and current investors.

Read more »