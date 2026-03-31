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1 Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026 for Canadians

This small-cap Canadian oil producer looks set up for 2026 growth after beating production guidance and improving its balance sheet.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rubellite is a focused Alberta heavy-oil producer that has been steadily raising output and hitting strong well results.
  • In 2025 it generated solid cash flow, beat production guidance, and reduced net debt while still growing.
  • With a tiny market cap and a low P/E near 5, the stock could move fast if oil prices cooperate.

Some energy stocks could be poised for strong growth in 2026. The setup is getting friendlier in a few important ways. Canadian producers have spent years tightening costs, improving drilling results, and focusing on free cash flow instead of reckless expansion. That means when production rises, it often comes with better efficiency. If oil prices stay supportive and companies keep delivering strong well results, smaller producers can start to look especially interesting because even modest operational wins can move the needle in a big way.

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

Consider RBY

Rubellite Energy (TSX:RBY) is one of those smaller names that could surprise investors. It’s a Canadian oil producer focused mainly on heavy oil opportunities in Alberta, including the Clearwater and Mannville trends. This is not a giant integrated energy company trying to do everything, but a more focused operator. That can be a good thing when management knows exactly where it wants to drill and grow.

Over the last year, Rubellite has steadily built a stronger story. In the second quarter of 2025, it reported record production and adjusted funds flow per share. In the third quarter, it raised 2025 guidance after strong operating performance. By the time it reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on March 10, 2026, it had already beaten the high end of its 2025 production guidance. That is the kind of trend growth investors like to see.

There is also fresh momentum heading into 2026. Rubellite said first-quarter spending would include continued development drilling, two producer-to-injector conversions, and one exploration well on a new venture prospect. It also pointed to encouraging early well performance, including one well with an IP30 rate of 286 barrels per day and another with an IP15 rate of 335 barrels per day. For a small producer, those are encouraging details.

Into earnings

The earnings picture helps explain the optimism. In 2025, Rubellite generated adjusted funds flow of $142.1 million, or $1.52 per share, compared with $115.4 million, or $1.69 per share, in 2024. Net income for 2025 came in at $32.6 million, or $0.35 per share. Sales production averaged 12,494 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), ahead of guidance, with heavy oil sales production of 8,402 boe/d. That is not massive in absolute terms, but it is meaningful growth for a company of this size.

The fourth quarter was softer on a year-over-year profit basis, but still respectable. Rubellite posted fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $9.7 million, or $0.10 per share, and kept reducing debt. Net debt fell to $143.1 million at year-end from $154 million a year earlier, helped by $11.6 million of free funds flow during 2025. For a growing energy stock, that matters a lot. Growth is nice, but growth with a cleaner balance sheet is much nicer.

Valuation is another reason this one stands out. The energy stock holds a market cap of about $287 million at writing with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio around 5.1. That is not the kind of multiple you usually see on a stock the market thinks is fully discovered. The risk, naturally, is that smaller oil producers can be more volatile, and heavy oil pricing is never perfectly smooth. But if production keeps climbing and debt keeps edging down, the current valuation still looks pretty modest.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, Rubellite expects first-quarter 2026 heavy oil sales volumes of 8,300 to 8,400 barrels per day and total sales volumes of 12,500 to 12,700 boe per day, helped by positive early drilling results. That makes the case fairly straightforward. This is a small-cap Canadian energy stock with improving operations, solid cash flow, falling debt, and a cheap-looking valuation. It’s not risk free, but for Canadians looking for one energy stock poised for big growth in 2026, Rubellite makes a very compelling case.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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