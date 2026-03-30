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A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

Tourmaline looks set up for 2026 because it’s growing production while staying disciplined on spending.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canadian energy firms are leaner now, so supportive commodity prices can translate into stronger free cash flow.
  • Tourmaline is a scaled natural gas leader with liquids exposure, helping it handle volatile gas prices.
  • It generated billions in cash flow and is guiding to higher 2026 production with lower capex.

Canadian energy stocks could see strong growth in 2026 for a pretty simple reason: a lot of them have already done the hard part. They spent years tightening costs, improving drilling results, and building stronger balance sheets. Now, if commodity prices stay supportive and global demand for reliable energy remains firm, that leaner setup can turn into stronger cash flow and better shareholder returns. The winners will likely be the energy stocks that can grow production without letting spending run wild.

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

TOU

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one of the clearest examples of that kind of energy stock. It is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, with a huge footprint in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. This is not a small, speculative energy story. It is a major producer with deep infrastructure, large reserves, and a long history of focusing on efficient growth. That makes it a very different kind of energy stock than the flashier names that depend on one hot commodity move.

Over the last year, Tourmaline has kept giving investors reasons to pay attention. It posted record production, kept building its reserve base, and stayed aggressive on shareholder returns. It also continued leaning into liquids growth, which matters because liquids can help support profitability even when natural gas prices get moody. In other words, this is not just a plain gas story anymore. It is a more balanced producer with several ways to win.

The energy stock has also kept finding room to improve its cost structure. Management pointed to a longer-term target to keep pushing costs lower, and that is exactly the kind of thing investors want from an energy stock heading into a new growth cycle. If a company can produce more while staying efficient, the upside can get more interesting very quickly.

Into earnings

The earnings story helps explain why Tourmaline looks so attractive. In 2025, it generated about $6 billion in revenue and adjusted funds flow of roughly $3.3 billion. Fourth-quarter cash flow alone came in around $890 million, or $2.29 per diluted share. Production was strong as well. Tourmaline reported record average production in 2025 and continues to grow from a very large base, which is not easy in the energy world. On top of that, the energy stock added 829 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2P reserves, which helps support the long-term case.

The valuation still looks fairly reasonable for an energy stock with this scale and cash generation. Recent analysis pegged the energy stock with a 3% yield, and the company has also been returning a meaningful amount of cash to shareholders through base and special dividends. The main risk, of course, is that natural gas prices can swing around. But Tourmaline has enough size, efficiency, and liquids exposure to handle that better than many smaller peers. And right now, that dividend can bring in immense income even with $7000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TOU$67.37103$2.00$206.00Quarterly$6,939.11

The future outlook is where the case gets especially compelling. Tourmaline guided for 2026 average production of roughly 690,000 to 710,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while also trimming expected exploration and production capital spending. That is a pretty attractive combination. It suggests management believes it can keep growing while staying disciplined, which is exactly the kind of formula that can drive stock performance over time.

Bottom line

If you want one Canadian energy stock poised for big growth in 2026, Tourmaline makes a very strong case. It has scale, strong cash flow, growing production, and a management team that still seems focused on efficiency instead of empire building. It may not be the most dramatic energy stock on the TSX, but it looks like one that could reward investors very nicely.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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