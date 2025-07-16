1 Magnificent Forever Stock Down 29% to Buy Today

Down nearly 30% from its 52-week high, Teck Resources stock is showing all the signs of a long-term winner hiding in plain sight.

Some magnificent Canadian stocks are simply built to hold forever because of their strong financials, international operations, consistent profitability, and a long-term outlook that aligns perfectly with patient investors. But every now and then, the market gives you the chance to buy one of these businesses at a big discount.

That moment is here right now with the Canadian mining giant Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B). The stock is down 29% from its 52-week high, even though the company continues to post solid results and pursue major expansion plans. In this article, I’ll explain why Teck Resources is one of the most attractive long-term stocks to buy on the TSX today.

Why this mining giant still deserves a spot in long-term portfolios

If you don’t know it already, Teck Resources is one of Canada’s largest diversified mining companies, with operations focused on copper and zinc across North and South America. It’s headquartered in Vancouver, with its shares currently trading at $51.50 and a market cap of $25.8 billion. The company also pays a quarterly dividend, translating into an annualized yield of about 1%.

Although the stock is down 29% from its recent highs, this drop has more to do with market sentiment than the company’s long-term fundamentals. In fact, Teck’s first quarter earnings in 2025 showed clear improvements in profitability with the help of higher commodity prices and stronger sales volumes.

That said, operational challenges at its Quebrada Blanca (QB) project in Chile could be one of the factors weighing on Teck stock lately. Weather delays, a national power outage, and some technical setbacks reduced its production in the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the QB project still hit major milestones during the quarter — including passing performance tests under its US$2.5 billion project financing. That clearly shows the asset is fundamentally strong and progressing toward full ramp-up.

And besides QB, Teck’s other operations delivered solid performance as its copper and zinc units reported better profitability and increased sales with the help of rising prices and stable production.

As a result, Teck posted $927 million in adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, up 127% year over year. Meanwhile, its revenue jumped to $2.3 billion, and gross profit more than tripled to $536 million.

Big growth plans and a strong balance sheet

Looking beyond its quarterly numbers, Teck is actively laying out a solid path for future growth. Its copper production is expected to rise this year, with full-year guidance between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes. The QB asset is on track to hit steady-state production by year-end. Similarly, the company’s major copper expansion projects like Zafranal, San Nicolás, and the Highland Valley mine life extension are progressing well.

Moreover, Teck ended the quarter with $10 billion in liquidity and $764 million in net cash. That strong financial base gives it room to invest in growth without sacrificing shareholder returns.

With copper demand expected to rise due to electrification, grid expansion, and energy transition trends, Teck stock looks really attractive to buy on the dip right now and hold forever.