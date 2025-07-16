Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Never, Ever Sell

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Never, Ever Sell

Here are three TSX stocks you can buy and hold over the next decade to benefit from market-beating returns.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

A proven strategy to benefit from the power of compounding is to buy and hold quality stocks over the long term. It is essential to identify a portfolio of blue-chip companies that are positioned to grow revenue and earnings across business cycles, eventually translating to outsized returns.

In this article, I have shortlisted three top TSX stocks you can buy now and never sell. Let’s dive deeper.

Is CNR stock a good buy?

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a North American railway company that enables global trade through its extensive rail network spanning all three North American coasts. CN transports a diverse range of commodities, including intermodal containers, bulk goods, and various types of freight, across Canada and the United States.

CN stock remains a compelling buy due to its strategic positioning and operational excellence. Its unique three-coast network provides unmatched gateway options for North American trade, creating competitive advantages as global supply chains evolve.

The Prince Rupert gateway is likely to be a key growth catalyst for the railway giant. This strategic facility offers available capacity and expansion capabilities for intermodal and bulk shipments, positioning CN to capture increasing Asia-Pacific trade volumes.

CN’s operational resilience is backed by strong financial performance, with 8% earnings growth and a 20-basis-point improvement in the operating ratio in the first quarter (Q1), demonstrating effective cost management. CN estimates earnings growth of 10% to 15% in 2025, while tightly controlling resources to deliver margin expansion.

Recent labour agreements, which provide 3% annual wage increases, ensure operational stability across Canadian and U.S. operations, eliminating a key risk factor. CN’s scale economies enable cost advantages as volumes increase, while its counter-positioning against changes in trade patterns provides defensive characteristics.

The bull case for this TSX stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a Canadian space technology company specializing in satellite systems, robotics, space operations, and geo-intelligence. It designs and manufactures satellites, develops robotic systems such as Canadarm3, operates Earth observation constellations, and provides space-based solutions to governments and commercial clients globally.

In Q1 of 2025, MDA reported revenue of $351 million, an increase of 68% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose by 63% to $69 million.

MDA ended Q1 with a backlog of $4.8 billion, which provides revenue visibility to investors. It expects revenue to rise to $1.57 billion in 2025, up from $1.08 billion in 2024. The recent $1.1 billion contract with Globalstar for the manufacturing of next-generation low Earth orbit constellations validates MDA’s technological leadership and market position.

The company’s economies of scale, proven execution on complex programs, and counter-positioning through comprehensive solutions create sustainable competitive advantages. With robust customer demand across both government and commercial sectors, MDA is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating transformation of the space economy.

Should you buy this TSX stock today?

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a leading global renewable energy operator and developer with a diversified portfolio of renewable power assets. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed generation facilities across multiple continents, while actively acquiring renewable platforms and developing new capacity to meet growing energy demand.

In Q1 of 2025, Brookfield reported a 15% year-over-year growth in funds from operations and ended the quarter with US$4.5 billion in available liquidity.

The company’s aggressive growth trajectory is impressive, commissioning 800 megawatts of new capacity in Q1 and expecting to bring eight gigawatts online in 2025, more than double the commissioning rate from three years prior. This expansion capitalizes on strong energy demand driven by digitalization and reindustrialization trends.

BEP’s global diversification provides competitive advantages, enabling effective navigation of supply chain challenges and tariff impacts through strong supplier relationships and procurement networks.

Strategic partnerships with global technology players, achieved through project-specific deals and framework agreements, position BEP stock to benefit from the massive energy requirements of the technology sector. With renewables being critical to meeting global power demand, BEP’s diversified portfolio and proven execution capabilities make it well-positioned for sustained growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

7%-Yield Stocks Perfect for Dividend Investing in July

| Joey Frenette

Consider picking up SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great 7%-yielder before August arrives.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, discounted stock prices, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for long-term…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

What Salary You Need to Get Maximum CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how much you would need to create, and how to get there.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

With a solid 7.4% dividend yield, a proven history of dividend growth, and strong fundamentals, it offers both stability and…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadians should calculate the perfect retirement income for maximum benefits.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Railway Stock That’s Built for the Long Haul

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian railway stock with solid growth fundamentals and a network that connects a continent is built for the long…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buy it when it drops, hold it for forever. That's the kind of stock every investor should want.

Read more »