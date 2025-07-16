How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

Retirement planning in Canada requires coordination between government benefits and personal savings to optimize your financial security. It is essential to understand how to balance the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and personal retirement accounts for maximum benefits.

Start with the 60-80% rule

Most Canadian financial experts recommend setting a target of 60-80% of your pre-retirement income as your annual retirement income goal.

For example, if your final working salary is $100,000, aim for a retirement income of $60,000 to $80,000 annually. This accounts for reduced expenses, such as commuting costs, mortgage payments, and contributions to retirement savings.

Maximize government benefits through strategic timing

A powerful strategy for maximizing retirement income involves deferring CPP and OAS payments beyond age 65. CPP increases by 0.7% monthly (8.4% annually) when deferred past 65. So, you can increase your CPP by 42% if it is deferred by five years. Similarly, OAS grows by 0.6% monthly (7.2% annually) when delayed, providing up to 36% more income at age 70.

For healthy individuals with other income sources, this deferral strategy can boost these inflation-indexed income sources for life.

Navigate the OAS clawback

OAS benefits face a clawback when annual income exceeds $90,997, disappearing entirely at an annual income of $148,451. To minimize this impact, prioritize withdrawals from Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA), as they do not count as taxable income. Strategic Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals and income splitting with spouses can help maintain benefits while meeting spending needs.

Optimize withdrawal sequencing

The recommended withdrawal order maximizes tax efficiency: start with non-registered accounts, followed by RRSPs before mandatory withdrawals begin at age 72 and finally TFSAs. This sequence minimizes taxes while preserving OAS eligibility.

Also, consider pension income splitting opportunities after age 65. This allows couples to share up to 50% of eligible pension income to reduce the overall tax burden.

Supplement retirement benefits with dividend stocks

Retirement benefits, such as the CPP and OAS, are not enough for most Canadian retirees to lead a comfortable life, given the higher cost of living in major cities. It’s crucial to supplement these benefits with passive-income streams. A low-cost way to create a recurring passive-income stream is by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks, such as Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

Valued at a market cap of $112 billion, BMO is expected to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $6.43 per share in fiscal 2025, which translates to a forward yield of 4.3%. Moreover, these payouts are forecast to increase to $7.37 per share in fiscal 2029, up from $3.24 per share in fiscal 2015.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider operating across Canadian personal banking, U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It offers comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, deposit services, investment management, and advisory services to individual and institutional clients across North America.

In the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2025 (ended in April), BMO reported pre-provision tax earnings of $7.8 billion, an increase of 22% year over year. BMO’s 13.5% common equity tier-one ratio reflects a strong capital position, supporting the recent 5% dividend increase and the ongoing share-buyback program, with 50% completion of its normal course issuer bid.

BMO’s strategic focus on return on equity targets 15% for the Bank of Montreal and 12% for U.S. operations, achieved through expense management, balance sheet optimization, and deposit pricing initiatives. The bank’s investment in data-driven artificial intelligence insights and digital innovation enhances client relationships, driving deeper engagement and fostering customer growth.

With diversified revenue streams across Canadian and U.S. markets, BMO benefits from geographic diversification and cross-border opportunities. The bank’s consistent strategy execution, strong risk management practices, and focus on operational efficiency position it well to navigate economic uncertainties while delivering enhanced shareholder returns through improved profitability and sustainable dividend growth.