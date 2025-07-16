Member Login
Home » Investing » How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

Here’s how Canadians should calculate the perfect retirement income for maximum benefits.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Hand Protecting Senior Couple

Source: Getty Images

Retirement planning in Canada requires coordination between government benefits and personal savings to optimize your financial security. It is essential to understand how to balance the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and personal retirement accounts for maximum benefits.

Start with the 60-80% rule

Most Canadian financial experts recommend setting a target of 60-80% of your pre-retirement income as your annual retirement income goal.

For example, if your final working salary is $100,000, aim for a retirement income of $60,000 to $80,000 annually. This accounts for reduced expenses, such as commuting costs, mortgage payments, and contributions to retirement savings.

Maximize government benefits through strategic timing

A powerful strategy for maximizing retirement income involves deferring CPP and OAS payments beyond age 65. CPP increases by 0.7% monthly (8.4% annually) when deferred past 65. So, you can increase your CPP by 42% if it is deferred by five years. Similarly, OAS grows by 0.6% monthly (7.2% annually) when delayed, providing up to 36% more income at age 70.

For healthy individuals with other income sources, this deferral strategy can boost these inflation-indexed income sources for life.

Navigate the OAS clawback

OAS benefits face a clawback when annual income exceeds $90,997, disappearing entirely at an annual income of $148,451. To minimize this impact, prioritize withdrawals from Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA), as they do not count as taxable income. Strategic Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals and income splitting with spouses can help maintain benefits while meeting spending needs.

Optimize withdrawal sequencing

The recommended withdrawal order maximizes tax efficiency: start with non-registered accounts, followed by RRSPs before mandatory withdrawals begin at age 72 and finally TFSAs. This sequence minimizes taxes while preserving OAS eligibility.

Also, consider pension income splitting opportunities after age 65. This allows couples to share up to 50% of eligible pension income to reduce the overall tax burden.

Supplement retirement benefits with dividend stocks

Retirement benefits, such as the CPP and OAS, are not enough for most Canadian retirees to lead a comfortable life, given the higher cost of living in major cities. It’s crucial to supplement these benefits with passive-income streams. A low-cost way to create a recurring passive-income stream is by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks, such as Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

Valued at a market cap of $112 billion, BMO is expected to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $6.43 per share in fiscal 2025, which translates to a forward yield of 4.3%. Moreover, these payouts are forecast to increase to $7.37 per share in fiscal 2029, up from $3.24 per share in fiscal 2015.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider operating across Canadian personal banking, U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It offers comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, deposit services, investment management, and advisory services to individual and institutional clients across North America.

In the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2025 (ended in April), BMO reported pre-provision tax earnings of $7.8 billion, an increase of 22% year over year. BMO’s 13.5% common equity tier-one ratio reflects a strong capital position, supporting the recent 5% dividend increase and the ongoing share-buyback program, with 50% completion of its normal course issuer bid.

BMO’s strategic focus on return on equity targets 15% for the Bank of Montreal and 12% for U.S. operations, achieved through expense management, balance sheet optimization, and deposit pricing initiatives. The bank’s investment in data-driven artificial intelligence insights and digital innovation enhances client relationships, driving deeper engagement and fostering customer growth.

With diversified revenue streams across Canadian and U.S. markets, BMO benefits from geographic diversification and cross-border opportunities. The bank’s consistent strategy execution, strong risk management practices, and focus on operational efficiency position it well to navigate economic uncertainties while delivering enhanced shareholder returns through improved profitability and sustainable dividend growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

With a solid 7.4% dividend yield, a proven history of dividend growth, and strong fundamentals, it offers both stability and…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Railway Stock That’s Built for the Long Haul

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian railway stock with solid growth fundamentals and a network that connects a continent is built for the long…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buy it when it drops, hold it for forever. That's the kind of stock every investor should want.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the future? Worry no more with this top dividend stock.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 5.8% Dividend All-Star

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking at a place to pop your TFSA contribution, stop right now and consider this dividend all-star.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 4.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need cash on a regular basis? Then pick up this one while it's still a great price.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Transformation: Turn 7,000 Into a Perpetual Money Machine

| Sneha Nahata

With a proven history of dividend growth and sustainable payouts, these TSX stocks can generate income year after year.

Read more »