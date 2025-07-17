Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » 1 Canadian Banking Giant That’s My Top TSX Pick

1 Canadian Banking Giant That’s My Top TSX Pick

From recovery to momentum, here’s why I’m backing TD Bank as my top TSX stock pick this year.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Whether you are trying to build wealth for retirement or simply want to lock in some reliable dividends, few sectors offer the kind of stability that Canadian banks do. But among the big players, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is starting to look like a real winner this year – and not just because it bounced back from a tough year.

With the worst seemingly behind it, TD stock is not only climbing back in 2025 but also showing investors that it still knows how to deliver. Combine that with its stable dividends and a presence on both sides of the border, and you’ve got a bank stock that blends income and growth surprisingly well.

In this article, I’ll explain why TD is not only my top Canadian bank stock to buy right now but also one of the top TSX stock picks for long-term investors.

A solid rebound with more room to grow

TD Bank is one of the biggest lenders in the country with a strong presence in both Canadian and U.S. markets. After facing a rough patch in 2024, TD is finally regaining investor confidence and rewarding those who stayed patient.

After falling by nearly 11% last year, the stock has surged over 32% so far in 2025. As a result, it currently trades at $101.29 per share, giving it a market cap of $173.8 billion. At this market price, the bank offers a quarterly dividend, which works out to a solid 4.1% annualized yield, making it a strong income option for long-term investors.

Much of TD stock’s solid performance could be attributed to growing optimism around interest rate cuts, as well as a sharp improvement in TD’s own fundamentals. While 2024 brought regulatory challenges that weighed on its U.S. operations, the bank now seems to be moving past those setbacks. As a result, investors are focusing more on its improving earnings, steady revenue, and how it’s positioning itself for future growth.

In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025 (ended in April), TD reported a YoY (year-over-year) rise in its revenue to $14 billion. Although there was a slight sequential dip, the bank still managed to maintain strong margins and profitability.

Its adjusted net profit for the quarter came in at $3.4 billion, which was slightly down YoY, but the decline was more a result of short-term headwinds rather than structural issues. And even with that minor decline, TD’s net profit margin remained healthy at 24.5%.

Last quarter, the bank’s performance also reflected strong demand in its Canadian personal and commercial banking segment. Meanwhile, its U.S. retail banking operations are still catching up, but signs of improvement are beginning to show.

Long-term strategies to shape future growth

One of the major factors that makes TD a top Canadian bank stock to buy and a top TSX stock pick is its broader focus on long-term growth. Interestingly, the bank continues to invest heavily in digital innovation and operational efficiency. That includes expanding its U.S. credit card partnerships and boosting self-serve capabilities across channels.

As the economic outlook brightens and interest rates ease further, TD could be in the perfect position to keep growing its top and bottom line. That’s why TD stock is definitely worth considering for anyone looking to invest in a proven bank with real upside potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Stocks for Beginners

A 3.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab this dividend yield while it lasts, and never worry again while holding the top choice on the market!

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Put All My $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If I'm looking to make some extra cash, then this dividend stock is my first stop.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Bank Stocks

Forget Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)! There’s a New King in Canadian Banking

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why EQB stock could deliver outsized gains compared to RBC stock over the next 18 months.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

This Banking Giant Yields 5.6% and Dominates the Canadian Market

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX bank ETF is in a league of its own.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now, Even if the Markets Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With energy, banks and mining on your side, these are some of the best buys when the market dips.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up more than 30% in 2025. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank Stock That Smart Money Is Buying

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A surging Big Bank stock is a smart buy for value and income investors in the second half of 2025.

Read more »