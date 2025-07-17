Here’s how Canadian retirees could supplement CPP payouts by gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks right now.

How Much Income Triggers CRA Scrutiny of Your CPP Payments?

The Canada Revenue Agency doesn’t have a specific income threshold that automatically triggers scrutiny of your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments. Instead, CRA attention typically focuses on inconsistencies, unreported income, and benefit eligibility issues rather than a fixed dollar amount.

However, certain income levels can indirectly lead to increased CRA oversight. A significant threshold is the maximum pensionable earnings ceiling of $71,300 for 2025. Earnings above this level require additional CPP2 contributions, up to $81,200, which creates complexity in income verification.

High earners face increased scrutiny because the CRA cross-references CPP (Canada Pension Plan) contributions with reported income to detect discrepancies. Another important benchmark is the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) cutoff, which is approximately $22,272 annually for single individuals. Income exceeding this threshold affects GIS eligibility and may trigger a detailed review of reported income and benefits.

Other CRA red flags

CRA red flags include unreported work income while receiving CPP benefits, especially for early retirees who continue consulting or part-time employment. The agency actively monitors for benefit overpayments, fraud, and payments made after a change in death or disability status.

To avoid CRA inquiries, ensure all income sources are accurately reported on tax returns, including employment, consulting fees, and investment income.

You need to maintain consistent records between CPP contributions and declared earnings. The key is transparency, rather than staying below a specific income level, as proper reporting protects you from scrutiny, regardless of your earnings.

Supplement your CPP payment with dividend stocks

The maximum CPP payment in 2025 is $1,433, while the average payout is much lower at $844.53. It is evident that you need to supplement your CPP payment with other passive income streams to lead a comfortable life in retirement.

A proven strategy to start a low-cost passive income stream is to invest in blue-chip dividend stocks, such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

In Q1 2025, Brookfield reported funds from operations (FFO) of US$646 million or US$0.82 per share, an increase of 12% year over year. The diversified infrastructure company demonstrated resilience across its portfolio, with strong performance in its data segment, which posted 50% FFO growth driven by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

BIP made significant progress on its asset recycling program, securing US$1.4 billion in sale proceeds year-to-date. It agreed to exit its Australian container terminal operation for US$1.2 billion, generating an impressive 17% internal rate of return (IRR) and nearly four times the return on capital over nine years. This disciplined capital recycling approach enables continued investment in high-growth opportunities.

BIP’s investment pipeline remains robust, highlighted by the US$9 billion Colonial Pipeline acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025. This strategic investment offers exposure to critical U.S. energy infrastructure, featuring a mid-teen going-in cash yield and a transparent regulatory framework. BIP’s equity investment of approximately US$500 million offers attractive risk-adjusted returns in a defensive asset class.

Protected cash flows

The portfolio’s contracted and inflation-indexed cash flows provide natural protection against economic volatility while positioning BIP to benefit from three key megatrends: digitalization, decarbonization, and deglobalization.

With strong balance sheet flexibility, diversified geographic exposure, and a proven track record of value creation through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, BIP appears well-positioned to capitalize on infrastructure investment opportunities while delivering stable distributions to unitholders.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect its AFFO per share to increase from US$2.35 in 2024 to US$3.30 in 2028. This AFFO increase should support consistent dividend hikes, enhancing the yield-at-cost significantly for shareholders.

Brookfield has increased its dividend per share from US$0.93 in 2016 to US$1.62 in 2024. Analysts expect its dividend to further increase from US$1.72 per share in 2025 to US$2.28 per share in 2029.