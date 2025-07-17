Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 7.6% Dividend Giant

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 7.6% Dividend Giant

Telecom stocks can be risky these days, but this one offers up safety in spades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
social media scrolling on phone networking

Source: Getty Images

For Canadians focused on steady income and defensive investing, few stocks are more dependable than a telecom. And when that telecom pays a dividend above 7%, it’s hard not to pay attention. TELUS (TSX:T) is one of those names that continues to deliver payouts even in uncertain times. If I were putting my entire Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to work today, TELUS would be a top contender. It’s stable, essential, and offering the kind of yield that could power a portfolio for years.

About TELUS

TELUS operates in one of the most recession-resistant industries out there –communications. People need phone, internet, and increasingly, connected health services, regardless of economic conditions. That’s a big part of what gives TELUS its defensive edge. But what makes it even more appealing now is the dividend, which as of recent trading, sits around 7.6%. At a share price of about $22.50, that translates to an annual payout of $1.67 per share.

In its most recent earnings report, TELUS posted revenue of $4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025. That’s up 1.9% from the year before. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $1.7 billion, reflecting a 4.5% increase. Net income rose sharply to $376 million, or $0.25 per share, up from just $217 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. That’s a big jump, driven by better operational efficiency and growth in both core telecom and TELUS Health.

While wireless and internet remain the bread and butter, the real story continues to be TELUS Health. That segment saw revenue jump 20% year over year, thanks to expanding services across Canada and internationally. TELUS now reaches over 55 million lives through its digital health offerings, and that number keeps growing. It’s not just a side business anymore; it’s a serious driver of growth that differentiates TELUS from its peers.

Considerations

One reason investors have been hesitant with TELUS in recent months is debt. Like most telecoms, TELUS carries a hefty debt load. But it’s also investing in essential infrastructure, like 5G networks and fibre, to ensure long-term competitiveness. Capital expenditures were trimmed in the latest quarter, part of the company’s plan to return to positive free cash flow in the second half of 2025. That’s worth watching, but not panicking over. TELUS has a long track record of prudent financial management.

Despite the debt, TELUS continues to raise its dividend regularly. The most recent hike was 3.9%, marking the 25th consecutive year of dividend growth. That kind of consistency is rare, and it’s the kind of foundation that suits a TFSA perfectly. All those dividend payments are tax-free when sheltered inside a TFSA, and when reinvested, they can quietly compound into something substantial over time.

Now, could there be a downside? Absolutely. Rising interest rates increase borrowing costs, and any significant economic slowdown could impact customer growth. TELUS also operates in a highly regulated environment, and any shift in policy could affect its pricing power. But those risks are part of the telecom landscape, and TELUS has weathered them all before.

Bottom line

If I were putting my entire TFSA to work today, a $7,000 investment would buy around 311 shares of TELUS. That would generate roughly $519 in annual tax-free income right out of the gate. And that’s assuming no dividend hikes, no capital appreciation, and no reinvestment. Add those factors in, and the numbers only get better.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TELUS$22.50311$1.67$519.37Quarterly$6,997.50

At a time when many Canadians are looking to fund day-to-day spending or offset rising costs, steady income matters more than ever. TELUS offers that, plus a growth angle through digital health and smart infrastructure. It’s not a flashy stock, but it’s one that just keeps showing up, quarter after quarter, with reliability and income.

For a TFSA designed to grow quietly in the background while generating real monthly like income, TELUS checks all the boxes. It’s boring in the best possible way, and that’s exactly what makes it such a compelling pick right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

The earnings and cash flow of this Canadian company is likely to grow at a mid-single digit rate, driving its…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $50,000 Portfolio That Can Weather Any Market Storm

| Kay Ng

With proper asset allocation and a long-term mindset, you can create a portfolio that’s resilient in downturns and capable of…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Stellar Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN stock is one of the best stocks out there, especially as it continues to expand.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

6% Monthly Passive Income! This Dividend Stock Works While You Sleep

| Sneha Nahata

By owning 2,000 shares of this high-yield Canadian dividend stock, investors can generate $116 in monthly income.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While short-term noise has pulled it lower, this top Canadian stock’s fundamentals remain firmly on track.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

How Much Income Triggers CRA Scrutiny of Your CPP Payments?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian retirees could supplement CPP payouts by gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

1 Climbing Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Before It’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock isn't just a great option right now, but one that will continue to expand in the future.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

A 6.54% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has everything on offer. Here's why it's a great buy right now.

Read more »