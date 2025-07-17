Member Login
Home » Investing » Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Considering its cheaper valuation, high dividend yield, and healthy long-term growth prospects, MG offers healthy buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG) is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers. It designs, develops, and manufactures automotive components, systems, and modules for various automotive manufacturers. Amid improvement in broader market conditions and better-than-expected first-quarter sales, MG has witnessed solid buying, with its stock price rising by 33.2% compared to its April lows. Despite the recent surge, the company’s stock still trades 1.5% lower for the year and is down 13.3% compared to its 52-week high. Meanwhile, let’s examine its first-quarter performance, growth prospects, and valuation to determine buying opportunities in the stock.

MG’s first-quarter performance

In May, MG reported its first-quarter results, with its top line coming at US$10.07 billion, beating analysts’ expectations by US$370 million. However, year over year, its revenue declined 8% amid lower global light vehicle production, a decline in complete vehicle assembly volumes due to the end of production for specific programs, and a weakening of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar. The company experienced production declines of 8% and 5% in Europe and North America, respectively. However, a 2% increase in production in China partially offset the decline in vehicle production in other countries.  

Moreover, its adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell 32.5% to $354 million amid reduced earnings from lower sales and higher net warranty expenses related to its seating business. Meanwhile, its net income stood at $146 million, a substantial improvement from $9 million in the previous year’s quarter. However, removing one-time or special items, its adjusted net income stood at $219 million, representing a 29.6% decline from the previous year’s quarter. Also, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) fell 27.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $0.78, which was $0.08 lower than the analysts’ expectations.

Meanwhile, MG provided $77 million of cash during the quarter from its operating activities. However, due to its investing and financing activities, its cash resources declined by $200 million to $1.1 billion. Despite the decline, the company is well-equipped to fund its growth initiatives. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

MG’s growth prospects

The automotive sector is going through a rapid transformation, shifting from traditional combustion engines to electric vehicles. Additionally, automotive companies are integrating newer technologies, such as AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), into their vehicles. Amid these transformations, MG is focusing on developing innovative products and making strategic partnerships to strengthen its position. The company has collaborated with NVIDIA to produce AI-powered and scalable solutions for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous driving systems.

Although its long-term growth prospects look healthy, it faces significant tariff risks in the near term. Meanwhile, the company’s management projects its topline to come between $40 billion $41.6 billion, with the midpoint of the guidance presenting a 4.8% decline from the previous year. The management also expects its adjusted EBIT margin to be between 5.1% and 5.6%, compared to 5.4% in the last year.

Investors’ takeaway

Despite the recent increase in its stock price, MG trades at an attractive valuation, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples of 0.3 and 8.2, respectively. Additionally, the company also rewards its shareholders with share repurchases and dividends. In the first quarter, the company paid $136 million of dividends and repurchased shares worth $51 million. Its quarterly dividend payout of $0.485/share translates into a forward dividend yield of 4.66%.

Considering all these factors, I believe investors with a longer investment horizon can accumulate the stock to reap superior returns despite the tariff risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

6% Monthly Passive Income! This Dividend Stock Works While You Sleep

| Sneha Nahata

By owning 2,000 shares of this high-yield Canadian dividend stock, investors can generate $116 in monthly income.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While short-term noise has pulled it lower, this top Canadian stock’s fundamentals remain firmly on track.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are There Any Gold Mining Stocks Still Worth Buying in July?

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock is a top-tier gold miner that's still worth a look this July.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Investing

2 Top Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks with innovative products or services, and exposure to high-growth markets can 10X your portfolio.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

How Much Income Triggers CRA Scrutiny of Your CPP Payments?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian retirees could supplement CPP payouts by gaining exposure to blue-chip dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

Why I’m More Excited About This Stock Than Any Other Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

Among all the stocks I hold, this one has completely changed how I think about long-term investing.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

A 6.8% Monthly Dividend! This Stock Is My Income Portfolio’s Foundation

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development is benefitting from the very bullish natural gas environment making it a top dividend stock.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Buy-and-Hold Stock for Generational Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why Enbridge stands tall as a top buy-and-hold stock for investors focused on building generational wealth.

Read more »