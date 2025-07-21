Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Monthly for Cash-Strapped Canadians

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Monthly for Cash-Strapped Canadians

If you’re strapped for cash, monthly income can be a saviour. So let’s look at one dividend stock to consider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to building reliable passive income, monthly dividend stocks stand out. These offer more frequent payouts, help smooth out cash flow, and provide steady returns, especially in times of uncertainty. SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one such dividend stock, offering a yield of about 7.2% and delivering consistent monthly income, even when the economy is shaky. So let’s take a look at this top dividend stock.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres owns and operates one of the largest portfolios of retail-focused real estate in Canada. With a market cap around $4.2 billion and consistent yield near 7.2%, it’s a favourite among income investors. What makes it even more attractive is the monthly payment schedule. Many real estate investment trusts (REIT) pay quarterly, but SmartCentres sends money to your account every month, like clockwork.

Now let’s talk numbers. In the first quarter of 2025, SmartCentres reported rental revenue of $229.3 million, up slightly from $217.2.5 million in Q1 2024. Net income came in at $66.4 million, a jump from $59.3 million the year before. The trust reported FFO (funds from operations) of $113.6 million, compared to $112.2 million in Q1 2024. That growth in FFO matters; it’s the key metric REIT investors use to measure performance, since it adjusts for non-cash items like depreciation.

SmartCentres also reported a payout ratio of 84.5% for Q1, slightly below the 85.7% reported in the same quarter last year. That means the REIT continues to cover its generous distributions without overextending. For investors seeking stability, this is crucial. It’s easy to chase a high yield, but if a dividend stock’s paying out too much, that income stream can dry up fast. SmartCentres looks disciplined.

More to come

A big part of SmartCentres’ strength is its tenant base. The REIT is anchored by Walmart, which occupies more than 25% of its leasable space. That kind of anchor tenant helps ensure rental income stays steady, even if smaller retailers struggle. As of Q1 2025, the portfolio has maintained a strong occupancy rate of 98%. In this environment, that’s impressive.

There’s also growth potential here. While SmartCentres is known for retail properties, it has been diversifying into mixed-use and residential development through its SmartLiving platform. These new initiatives aim to unlock value from underused land. The dividend stock is developing rental apartments, retirement residences, and condos on land it already owns. That means it doesn’t have to acquire expensive new sites to grow. It’s using what it already has, which is smart and efficient.

Of course, nothing is risk-free. The retail space isn’t what it used to be, and e-commerce continues to reshape how Canadians shop. But SmartCentres has leaned into this shift. Many of its properties are in high-traffic suburban areas and include essential service providers, places people still visit in person. The REIT is not stuck in the past. It’s adapting.

Bottom line

If you’re thinking about how to deploy your TFSA or boost monthly income, SmartCentres is worth serious consideration. At a yield of 7.2%, an investment of $10,000 could bring in roughly $800,714 per year, or around $60 each month. That may not sound like much, but for retirees or those looking to offset rising costs, it adds up!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$25.88386$1.85$714.10Monthly$9,990.08

Canadians are clearly feeling squeezed. With so many people struggling to separate wants from needs, passive income can be a lifeline. It turns investing into something automatic and comforting. And that’s exactly what SmartCentres delivers. So if you’re looking for a dividend stock that pays monthly, rewards patience, and holds up even through recessions, this REIT might be one of the best cash flow machines on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Giant Down 22% Is My Favourite Bargain Buy

| Sneha Nahata

While this Canadian stock has not rallied alongside the broader market, the company is steadily setting the stage for a…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Manulife Financial You Should Own to Get $5,400 in Yearly Dividends

| Puja Tayal

You can earn $5,400 in yearly dividends by investing either $25,000 or $130,000 in Manulife Financial. Here’s how.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Is My No. 1 Stock to Buy in July

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why long-term investors should certainly consider Fortis (TSX:FTS) right now, despite its recent run-up in valuation.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Great-West Lifeco: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Should you buy Great-West Lifeco, the rock-solid dividend stock, as it undergoes management change in July 2025?

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for immediate dividends? Here's one long-term option that boasts a 5% yield while trading at a hefty discount right…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put All My TFSA Room Into This 3.3% Monthly Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing people do, it's age. Which is what makes this dividend stock such a great buy.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Dividend Giants to Buy While They’re Cheap

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great dividend giants to buy. Here's a trio that trade at attractive levels to consider…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This 7.9% Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can consider maxing out their $7,000 TFSA contribution limit in this high-yield, top-performing, small-cap stock.

Read more »