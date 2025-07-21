Member Login
Home » Investing » This Forestry Stock Yields 6.4% and Benefits From Housing Demand

This Forestry Stock Yields 6.4% and Benefits From Housing Demand

Acadian Timber (ADN) is a high-yield play on Canadian housing.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A forestry worker measuring and marking trees for selective logging.

Source: Getty Images

We’re halfway through 2025, and Canada’s housing market is showing signs of recovery. After a weak year in 2024, transactions and selling prices are showing modest (sequential) growth. Though still down on a year-over-year basis, transactions and selling prices increased 3.6% and 1.7% month over month in June. This trend of sequential growth, if it continues for several months, could overwhelm the still-sluggish annual growth rates and herald new all-time highs in Canadian housing.

The big takeaway is that demand for Canadian housing remains robust, possibly robust enough to take it to new highs next year.

Given the secular strength in Canadian housing, you might be looking for ways to get exposure. Some obvious choices include banks, which loan money to fund new home construction, and real estate brokerages. These can work; however, the long trade in Canadian banks is getting crowded after years of bullishness, while publicly listed brokerages are few and far between.

An interesting alternative is forestry stocks. These supply lumber (wood), the key building material that goes into building Canadian homes. The more houses that are built, the more demand there will be for Canadian hardwood and softwood lumber. In the ensuing paragraphs, I explore a Canadian forestry stock that yields 6.4% and benefits from strong housing demand.

Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp (TSX:ADN) is a Canadian timber company that produces softwood, hardwood, pulpwood and biomass products. It owns 775,000 acres of timberland in New Brunswick and 300,000 acres in Maine. More than 90% of the company’s products are sold within its operating region, which means Eastern Canada and New England. So, the company profits from the demand for new Canadian housing in a very direct way. This is in contrast to some other Canadian forestry companies that are primarily involved in exports.

How Acadian Timber benefits from Canadian housing demand

The “Canadian housing” play with ADN stock is fairly evident.

The company sells wood primarily on the domestic market. Homebuilders are some of the biggest buyers of Canadian wood, and it’s a variable cost for them, so the more business they do, the more business ADN does. With that established, let’s look at the financials.

Financials

Acadian Timber has a fairly healthy balance sheet, with a 0.39 debt-to-equity ratio (lower is better) and a 1.165 current ratio (higher is better). Both of these metrics in ADN’s case are in the range investors usually consider acceptable.

Next up, we have growth. Acadian Timber’s growth metrics were mixed in the trailing 12-month (TTM) period: revenue was up 12.6%, but earnings were down 39%. Over the last three- and five-year periods, earnings growth was strong. As for future growth, that should be satisfactory if my prediction of strong housing demand holds up.

Lastly, ADN was quite profitable in the TTM period, with a 17% net margin, a 19% free cash flow margin and a 5.85% return on equity.

Valuation

Last but not least, we can briefly review ADN’s valuation multiples. ADN gives a mixed showing on valuation, trading at the following:

  • 24.5 times earnings
  • 2.84 times sales
  • 0.84 times book
  • 11.3 times cash flow

Apart from the price-to-earnings ratio, these multiples suggest that ADN stock is fairly cheap.

Foolish bottom line on Acadian Timber

All of the financial and valuation metrics I’ve looked at for ADN check out. On top of that, the stock boasts a 6.4% dividend yield, with a mere 50% free cash flow payout ratio. Investors should keep in mind that this is a commodity stock subject to lumber price volatility. But on the whole, I think it looks promising.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Acadian Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 5.2% Dividend Stock Has Never Missed a Payment in 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers a yield of 5.2% and has not missed a payment in 20 years. Moreover, it is…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Investing

Therma Bright: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Therma Bright (TSXV:THRM) is a stock investors should consider buying, holding, or selling in this current…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10.5% Monthly Dividend Giant Never Stops Paying 

| Puja Tayal

Canada is home to some good monthly dividend stocks. This REIT has been paying non-stop dividends for 260 months and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been paying and increasing dividends for years, making them no-brainer passive income investments.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Which TSX Stocks Are Going Ex-Dividend in July?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some great stocks going ex-dividend in July. Here are a few to consider buying for that next dividend, while you…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Investing

This 4% Yield Is Why Smart Money Loves Dividend Investing

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Vanguard dividend ETF pays monthly and has historically outperformed the TSX.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Monthly for Cash-Strapped Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're strapped for cash, monthly income can be a saviour. So let's look at one dividend stock to consider.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The 7.2% Dividend King That Pays Like Clockwork Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Now is an opportune time to buy this 7.2% dividend king and build an alternate source of income that pays…

Read more »