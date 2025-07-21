Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’m Considering Descartes for a $5,000 Investment

Why I’m Considering Descartes for a $5,000 Investment

Descartes Systems stock has dipped 15% in July, creating a buy-the-dip opportunity. Such opportunities are rare and worth a $5,000 investment.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
delivery truck drives into sunset

Source: Getty Images

Once in a while, you come across a stock which looks like a promising investment. You know for sure that the stock can double your money in three to five years. Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) stock is trading near its 10-month low, creating an opportunity to buy the dip and book your spot in the next growth cycle. The stock is worth investing $5,000 in as it has ample growth opportunity. Let us understand the risks and rewards.

Understanding the opportunities Descartes Systems can unlock

Descartes Systems is a logistics and supply chain management solutions provider. But unlike its peer Kinaxis, which relies on long-term subscriptions, Descartes adopts a usage-based model. If your company wants to use the platform for a single consignment, or only for a specific use such as customs compliance, or an end-to-end solution, Descartes provides that flexibility. Thus, its share price tends to move seasonally, increasing in August and September ahead of the holiday season sales as e-commerce volumes pick up.

Descartes’ solutions not only helps plan your supply chain but also execute it. It provides inventory management, route tracking, custom forms, and many other services companies need to execute the trade. Thus, the business benefits from higher trading volumes as well.

The tariff uncertainty has slowed trading activity in a few sectors. The company is seeing a slowdown and has resorted to cost-cutting measures, such as cutting 7% of its workforce to keep its operations in sync with the demand. The stock market has reacted negatively to this. But the company has cut costs only to maintain the 45% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin amid a temporary slowdown.

The tariff uncertainty could either lead to a change in the supply chain or the reaching of a trade negotiation solution. When industry players find a way around it, trade volumes will surge to make up for the lost time. Descartes would be prepared to help companies adopt to the change efficiently. This could accelerate Descartes’s revenue in the coming year and drive the stock up.

Past growth cycles

Descartes’s strength is its Global Logistics Network (GLN), which can help companies restructure their supply chain. Let’s take the case of 2021 when the pandemic drove e-commerce volumes. Descartes’s revenue accelerated to 22% from 4% a year ago. The 22% growth rate is its highest in 11 years.

YearDescartes Revenue ($ Millions)Revenue growth
2014170.913%
2015185.08%
2016203.810%
2017237.416%
2018275.216%
2019325.818%
2020348.77%
2021424.722%
2022486.014%
2023572.918%
2024651.014%

In 2023, Descartes also saw revenue growth, of 18%, as the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the oil and gas supply chain. This created a new opportunity for North American liquified natural gas exports to Europe, driving Descartes’s revenue.

Those who invested in Descartes stock in 2020 saw a 50% jump in 2021, and those who invested in 2022 saw a 30% jump in 2023. And the stock has surged 100% in five years. Moreover, the company has scaled to a level that its earnings per share (EPS) are growing at double the speed of its revenue. Its revenue grew at a five-year average annual rate of 15% while EPS grew at a rate of 30%.

What to expect from Descartes’s stock?

The growth potential of the stock is high as it still trades 19% below its all-time high of $177.98. DSG is a resilient growth stock, which means it will keep making new highs in growth phases. The stock has to grow 23.4% to reach its all-time high before rallying above it. The current dip is an opportunity to invest $5,000 and boost your portfolio returns in the next five years.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy MDA Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The high-flying, top-performing MDA stock is among TSX’s hottest stocks to buy in 2025.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

Here’s Exactly How a $20,000 TFSA Could Grow Into $100,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning growth stocks such as Electrovaya and Propel in their TFSA portfolio right now.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

Want to Bet on the Blockchain Boom? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in crypto stocks such as Coinbase is a good strategy for those looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin in…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for the perfect portfolio? Get on these three right away!

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

Why I’m More Excited About This Stock Than Any Other Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

Among all the stocks I hold, this one has completely changed how I think about long-term investing.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Value Stocks Everyone Is Selling But I’m Buying

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 21% That Could Transform Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a practical AI stock with strong fundamentals and untapped potential, Descartes might be the one to…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Build the Ultimate Tech Portfolio With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks are well-positioned to generate strong returns due to their leadership in AI, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

Read more »