These cheap TSX stocks trading under $20 have solid growth potential, making them no-brainer stocks to buy right now.

3 No-Brainer Under $20 Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

Investors looking to enter the Canadian stock market with a modest initial investment of less than $500 could consider high-quality stocks priced below $20. While they are trading at a discount, these TSX stocks have solid prospects and are backed by fundamentally strong businesses, making them no-brainer investments.

However, note that a stock’s price alone shouldn’t dictate investment decisions. With this backdrop, here are three compelling stocks priced under $20 that offer promising growth potential.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a no-brainer stock trading under $20. CES Energy Solutions is a key player in the oilfield services space, delivering advanced chemical solutions that support drilling and production operations. While CES stock has dropped by over 24% due to macro concerns, its footprint across all major U.S. basins, vertically integrated structure, and counter-cyclical balance sheet provide operational resilience and margin stability. Thus, the recent drop in CES stock is a solid buying opportunity.

As oil and gas companies increasingly turn to advanced technologies to improve efficiency and production output, demand for CES’s specialized chemical solutions is expected to rise. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing increase in drilling activity across North America, as well as the growing complexity of extraction techniques that require sophisticated fluid systems.

Beyond industry trends, CES’s financial structure adds to its appeal. With a capital-light, asset-efficient model, the company generates robust cash flow, offering flexibility for reinvestment and returning value to shareholders.

In short, CES Energy Solutions is more than just a bargain stock. Its fundamentals suggest it could be worth much more.

SECURE Energy Services stock

SECURE Energy Services (TSX:SES) is another top stock trading under $20. The waste management and energy infrastructure company is delivering steady growth, which is reflected in its solid share price performance.

Over the past three months, its stock has gained 29%, while delivering impressive 224% capital appreciation over the past three years. This momentum is supported by its portfolio of high-value, hard-to-replicate assets, which strengthens its industry leadership.

As demand for waste management and energy infrastructure grows, SECURE’s extensive network ensures reliable cash flow and steady margins. Its strategic acquisitions, disciplined capital use, and operational efficiencies further enhance its growth trajectory. The company’s low debt and robust cash flow projections position it well to capitalize on future opportunities while consistently rewarding shareholders.

Additionally, long-term contracts and deep client relationships provide a steady revenue stream, thereby insulating the business from market volatility. With a resilient core business, expanding operations, and a focus on recurring income, SECURE Energy Services offers investors a strong combination of stability and long-term capital appreciation.

Well Health

Shares of the digital healthcare company WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) could be a solid addition to your portfolio. Despite the upward trajectory in the Canadian equity market, WELL Health stock is down approximately 32% this year due to macroeconomic headwinds. However, its long-term fundamentals remain solid. Meanwhile, WELL stock is trading at the next 12-month enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.1, which is below its historical average.

The digital healthcare stock is trading at a discount and will benefit from the momentum in its Canadian operations. It is strategically expanding its market presence by pursuing accretive acquisitions, which are expected to deliver solid revenue growth. Additionally, the increase in omnichannel patient visits, its investments in artificial intelligence, and the introduction of new products are set to accelerate its organic growth.

Notably, the company maintains a healthy balance sheet, focusing on reducing debt and minimizing share dilution. These actions will improve the market’s confidence and position the business for sustainable long-term growth.