A Perfect 10: This Dividend Stock Pays Cash Consistently, Even During Volatile Markets

After dropping its bid for 7/11, this dividend stock is now back on investor radars.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

In uncertain markets, reliable dividend payers don’t just offer peace of mind; they often outperform. While some investors chase high yields, others know that a steady payout from a stable business can be just as powerful. That’s where Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stands out. It may not be flashy, but this convenience store giant is quietly proving to be a perfect dividend stock for long-term investors who like their income with a side of growth.

Recent moves

Couche-Tard has recently garnered attention from investors once again after stepping away from its takeover of Seven & I Holdings. Instead, the company is looking to put that cash towards buybacks, sending shares upwards. And that’s all after some strong earnings.

Couche-Tard recently posted its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, capping off a solid if unspectacular year. Revenue for the year came in at US$72.9 billion, up 5.2% from 2024. Quarterly revenue dropped 7.5% to US$16.3 billion, mainly due to lower fuel prices and softer demand in the United States. Yet Couche-Tard still earned US$439.4 million in Q4, or US$0.46 per share, and US$2.6 billion for the full year, or US$2.71 per share. Even adjusted earnings showed only modest declines, suggesting the core business remains resilient.

That resilience matters more than ever. While inflation, interest rates, and fuel demand continue to buffet the market, Couche-Tard just raised its dividend by 14.3%. Its new annual payout of $0.76 per share means investors earn a 1% yield at recent prices, paid out quarterly. That’s not a sky-high yield, but it’s backed by one of the steadiest operators on the TSX.

More to come

In fact, Couche-Tard’s business model is designed for consistency. With nearly 17,000 locations worldwide, including the well-known Circle K brand, the dividend stock balances its exposure between fuel sales and in-store merchandise. In Q4, merchandise revenues rose 3.5% in Canada and 3.4% in Europe, offsetting a modest decline of 0.4% in the U.S. The company also saw strong gross profit gains from fuel sales, especially in Europe and the U.S., thanks to better margins and supply chain optimization.

Still, not everything was smooth sailing. Same-store fuel volumes fell 1.9% in the U.S., and Couche-Tard’s Canadian merchandise margins slipped 0.8% due to a changing product mix and new regulations. But instead of retreating, the company is investing. It opened 97 new stores in fiscal 2025, relocated 20, and had 41 more under construction as of year-end. The convenience retailer also repurchased $518.9 million worth of shares, showing confidence in its valuation.

CEO Alex Miller summed it up by emphasizing the company’s strength in scale and ability to stay focused on customer needs during tough conditions. “Our initiatives to provide compelling value to our customers… are performing well across the network,” he said. CFO Filipe Da Silva also highlighted a disciplined approach, especially in integrating the TotalEnergies acquisition and managing capital investment while preserving healthy margins.

Bottom line

So is Couche-Tard a perfect dividend stock? If you’re looking for high yield, maybe not. But if you’re after consistency, financial discipline, global reach, and growth potential, this 1% yield starts to look pretty attractive. In volatile markets, that combination is hard to beat. Add in regular dividend increases and a business that sells fuel, coffee, and snacks regardless of economic headlines, and you’ve got a stock built for both storms and sunshine.

With earnings holding steady and cash flow strong, Couche-Tard doesn’t need to reinvent itself. It just needs to keep doing what it does best: serving customers quickly and efficiently. And that’s exactly what it’s doing. For Canadian investors building income, Couche-Tard offers a smart, low-drama way to stay invested, keep earning, and sleep a little easier.

