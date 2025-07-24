Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Companies Powering the AI Revolution [PREMIUM PICKS]

3 Canadian Companies Powering the AI Revolution [PREMIUM PICKS]

AI energy consumption is expected to double by 2026, and these companies could be set to profit from the boom.

Posted by
Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. Our goal is to provide quality investing information to every Canadian. We reach millions of people around the globe every day through our premium investing solutions and free websites. Our Canadian authors have been featured in The Globe and Mail, BNN, Yahoo Finance, and many other financial publications.
Published
| More on:
data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

AI is the biggest technological breakthrough of the last 20 years.

But there’s one thing standing in the way of AI’s future: energy.

AI energy consumption is expected to double by 2026. The data centres that enable artificial intelligence are beginning to grow so large that the energy grid is struggling to keep up. Simply training an AI data model uses more energy than 100 households do in one year. Next-generation AI data centres will need as much power as some cities. Moreover, power has to be available 24/7.

Canadian businesses are stepping up to power the breakthrough. These three companies could be set to capture significant profits powering the AI Revolution – and serious gains for investors.

AI Revolution Stock #1:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TXS: BEP.UN) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector, operating a diversified portfolio that spans across hydroelectric, wind, solar, nuclear power, and energy storage facilities. This extensive reach not only underscores its commitment to sustainable energy but also positions Brookfield Renewable as a key contributor to AI revolution.

An important aspect of Brookfield Renewable’s identity and strategy is its close relationship with its parent company, Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN). This connection provides the renewable energy giant with several strategic advantages including financial strength, operational expertise, and an expansive global network. With the highest credit rating in its industry, Brookfield Renewable’s low cost of capital translates into higher profitability and makes projects economically attractive to Brookfield that might not be as attractive to a competitor.

Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned to become a preferred energy provider to the AI industry. The company currently has 43 gigawatts of renewable power operating capacity and an astounding 227 gigawatt development pipeline. Ninety percent of that development pipeline is located in the top 10 global data center markets. 

In May 2024, Brookfield Renewable and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a first-of-its-kind framework agreement to support Microsoft’s growing energy demands by developing new renewable energy resources. As Brookfield shared in the press release announcing the deal

The agreement provides a pathway for Brookfield to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity between 2026 and 2030 in the U.S. and Europe. The agreement includes the potential to increase its scope to deliver additional renewable energy capacity within the U.S. and Europe, and beyond to Asia-Pacific, India, and Latin America, and provides an incentive for Brookfield to build a large portfolio of new renewable energy projects over the coming years.

Notably, the agreement will include more than just wind and solar, contemplating “new or impactful carbon free energy generation technologies” (nuclear power, perhaps?). To put this news in perspective, this deal is almost eight times larger than the next biggest corporate power purchase agreement ever signed. 

Speaking of nuclear power, another underappreciated growth lever for Brookfield Renewable is its 51% stake in Westinghouse Electric Company. Westinghouse is a global leader in nuclear power plant design, maintenance, and fuel supply, with a presence in more than half of the world’s nuclear reactors. As countries and corporations increasingly turn to nuclear energy to meet ambitious decarbonization and 24/7 energy reliability goals, Westinghouse stands to benefit from a revival of nuclear power as a safe, zero-carbon baseload resource. Brookfield Renewable’s involvement in Westinghouse gives the company a unique seat at the table as nuclear enjoys renewed attention from policymakers and investors seeking proven ways to support the world’s growing electrification needs—especially as AI, data centers, and electrified industries drive surging round-the-clock demand. With this diversified approach, Brookfield Renewable is well positioned to capture AI power opportunities across the energy spectrum.

With the coming growth in AI power demand and big tech companies like Microsoft seeking out clean energy to meet that demand, Brookfield has a secular tailwind at its back that doesn’t appear likely to slow anytime soon. Now could be a great time to invest in this global leader in clean energy generation and development.

AI Revolution Stock #2

Redacted

Want all 3 Canadians stocks powering the AI Revolution?
Our special report is available to members of Stock Advisor Canada.
Enter your email address to learn more!

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $15K Into $150K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to gain some mega income and okay with a little risk? These two stocks might be for you.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Cenovus Stock While It’s Below $20?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock is under $20, so you need to consider this stock before it starts surging.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks and Never Worry About Cash Flow Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're sitting on a whack of cash and want to turn it into even more, these are the three…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Energy Stocks

1 Empowering Canadian Energy Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian energy heavyweight is a bargain with rock-solid operations, a dividend hike, and growth projects in motion.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Stocks for Beginners

1 Captivating Canadian Stock Down 3.5% Investors Seriously Need to Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A slight dip in Canada's Berkshire Hathaway could be one of the most attractive long-term buys on the TSX today.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Transform a $10,000 TFSA Into a Passive Income Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you are seeking diversification and income growth, this trio provides dependable income sources and room to grow.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Monthly Paying Cash Cow With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re aiming for stable income and long-term capital growth, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is worth a close…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

A 2.3% Dividend Stock Offering Up Monthly Income of $56.65

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put high interest rates, inflation worries, and financial uncertainty aside with this 2.3% yielder.

Read more »