Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 24

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 24

After another record close, the TSX may trade sideways at the open today as mixed commodities and more earnings reports guide early moves.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Despite a pullback in precious metals prices, the Canadian stock market inched up for the third straight session on Wednesday, as investors seemed optimistic about the second quarter earnings season and global trade developments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 52 points, or 0.2%, to close at a fresh all-time high of 27,416.

While falling gold and silver prices pressured metals and mining stocks, strong gains in other key sectors such as healthcare, consumer discretionary, and financials lifted the TSX benchmark to its highest closing level ever.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica, Capital Power, Baytex Energy, and NexGen Energy were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 3.6%.

Shares of Rogers Communications rose 1.2% to $46.99 apiece after the telecom giant delivered strong second-quarter results across its wireless, cable, and media segments, beating Bay Street analysts’ earnings expectations.

In contrast, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) plunged by 4.1% to $130.98 per share, making it one of the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This drop in CN stock came a day after the rail transportation giant trimmed its 2025 earnings guidance, citing persistent trade and tariff uncertainties affecting key sectors.

While CN posted a 5% rise in operating profit and a 7% gain in earnings per share for the second quarter, its revenue declined 1% year over year. The company’s management also withdrew its 2024-2026 financial outlook due to heightened macroeconomic volatility, hurting investor sentiment. CN stock is now down 10.3% on a year-to-date basis and may remain under pressure as markets react to the cautious tone of the updated guidance.

Orla Mining, NovaGold Resources, and IAMGOLD were also among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks as they slipped by at least 2.8% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Baytex Energy, Enbridge, Whitecap Resources, TD Bank, and Royal Bank of Canada were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early Thursday trading, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

In addition to the domestic monthly retail sales numbers, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the U.S. new home sales, manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), and services PMI data this morning. Retail sales figures will offer insight into Canadian consumer strength, while U.S. PMI readings may shape expectations around economic momentum and the Fed’s rate policy.

As the second-quarter corporate earnings season gains steam, many TSX-listed companies, including Mullen Group, Winpak, Teck Resources, FirstService, Loblaw, and Athabasca Oil, will release their financial reports today, which could keep their stocks in focus throughout the trading session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica, Enbridge, Teck Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Capital Power, Enbridge, FirstService, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could see sector-driven swings today as metals rally and investors gear up for a busy corporate earnings season.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may open weaker today as soft commodity prices and caution ahead of earnings season weigh on sentiment.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With corporate earnings season looming, the TSX may stay range-bound at the open today as metal gains offset oil weakness.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After a record-breaking rally, the TSX may extend gains at the open today as firmer metals support miners ahead of…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is likely to hold near record levels at the open today as cooling U.S. wholesale inflation lifts Fed…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 16

| Jitendra Parashar

After a sharp pullback from record highs, the TSX may struggle for direction today as investors await U.S. wholesale price…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Broad-based optimism lifted the TSX to new highs, but today’s inflation data from both sides of the border could test…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 14

| Jitendra Parashar

With Trump’s latest tariff threat rattling markets, the TSX may see defensive trading today ahead of inflation data.

Read more »