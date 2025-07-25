Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 25

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 25

The TSX could trade on cautious footing today, as falling gold offsets oil gains and focus shifts to a busier stretch of earnings and next week’s BoC and Fed decisions.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks pulled from their record highs on Thursday, snapping their three-day winning streak, as investors digested a wave of corporate earnings and mixed economic data from both sides of the border. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 44 points, or 0.2%, to close at 27,372.

Despite healthy gains in some key sectors like healthcare, real estate, and consumer staples, steep declines in consumer discretionary and mining stocks offset much of the strength, dragging the TSX index slightly lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) tanked by 14.4% to $13.72 apiece, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This massive selloff in OLA stock followed the Vancouver-based miner’s update on a pit wall event at its Camino Rojo mine in Mexico, where roughly 390,000 tonnes of material shifted into the pit.

While no injuries or environmental damage occurred, Orla Mining’s open-pit mining operations have been temporarily suspended pending geotechnical assessments. Although crushing and stacking of stockpiled ore continues to mitigate short-term production impact, the event has cast uncertainty over Orla’s full-year production outlook. Despite the recent selloff, OLA stock is still up 72.4% on a year-to-date basis.

Teck Resources, Boyd Group Services, and West Fraser Timber were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by at least 5.7%.

In contrast, FirstService (TSX:FSV) jumped nearly 9% to $264.66 per share after the real estate services firm posted a blowout second quarter, topping analysts’ expectations. Last quarter, the company’s revenue rose 9% year over year, while adjusted earnings climbed 26% to US$1.71 per share, fueled by strong operating margins across both its residential and brands segments. After the recent gains, FSV stock has risen over 11% so far in July.

Whitecap Resources, Energy Fuels, and Nexgen Energy also rose by at least 4.9% each, making them among the session’s top TSX gainers.

Based on their daily trade volume, Whitecap Resources, Cenovus Energy, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices fell for the third consecutive session in early Friday trading. Meanwhile, crude oil and base metals showed modest gains. These mixed commodity signals may result in a flat start for the TSX today.

While no major economic releases from the U.S. are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the domestic monthly budget balance report, which could provide insight into the federal government’s fiscal position and broader economic trends.

Overall, TSX stocks may remain volatile heading into the weekend ahead of a busier stretch of earnings and key macroeconomic data next week. Notably, both the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to deliver interest rate decisions next week, which could significantly influence market sentiment.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge and Teck Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services, Enbridge, FirstService, West Fraser Timber, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

After another record close, the TSX may trade sideways at the open today as mixed commodities and more earnings reports…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could see sector-driven swings today as metals rally and investors gear up for a busy corporate earnings season.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may open weaker today as soft commodity prices and caution ahead of earnings season weigh on sentiment.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With corporate earnings season looming, the TSX may stay range-bound at the open today as metal gains offset oil weakness.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After a record-breaking rally, the TSX may extend gains at the open today as firmer metals support miners ahead of…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is likely to hold near record levels at the open today as cooling U.S. wholesale inflation lifts Fed…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 16

| Jitendra Parashar

After a sharp pullback from record highs, the TSX may struggle for direction today as investors await U.S. wholesale price…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Broad-based optimism lifted the TSX to new highs, but today’s inflation data from both sides of the border could test…

Read more »