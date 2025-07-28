Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I'd Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 7.3% Dividend Stock

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Contribution Into This 7.3% Dividend Stock

Are you looking for where to put your TFSA contribution? Easily turn it into more cash with this dividend stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes to making the most of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), few things beat the combination of income and growth. A well-chosen dividend stock can compound wealth quietly in the background with no taxes and no hassle. But with markets wobbling and energy prices in flux, many investors are unsure where to park their cash. That’s why Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), a Canadian oil and gas producer, stands out right now. It offers a high dividend yield, strong free cash flow, and plenty of upside—all wrapped up in a stock that still flies under the radar.

So, how much are we talking? As of writing, Whitecap offers a dividend yield of approximately 7.3%. That’s well above the TSX average and far more than what you’d get from a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) or savings account. And importantly, it looks sustainable.

Into earnings

In its first quarter 2025 earnings report, Whitecap posted solid numbers despite a dip in oil prices earlier in the year. Production averaged 179,051 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 169,660 a year before. The dividend stock generated funds flow of $446.3 million and free funds flow of $48.2 million, jumping from a loss of $9.2 million the year before. That gave it plenty of room to cover the dividend, which cost just $107.2 million for the quarter, showing a clear commitment to capital returns.

This is no fluke. Whitecap has spent the last few years cleaning up its balance sheet and streamlining operations. Debt has come down significantly, with net debt now sitting at $986.9 million, a drop from $1.5 billion a year ago. And this could mean investors might want to look out for a raise.

Considerations

Of course, oil stocks aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. The sector is notoriously volatile, and energy prices are influenced by everything from Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) decisions to geopolitics to weather. But Whitecap offers some protection here. It produces both oil and natural gas and is geographically diversified across Western Canada. Plus, the dividend stock has hedging programs in place to smooth out price swings. It’s not without risk, but it’s far less speculative than smaller energy plays.

What really makes Whitecap stand out is its focus on free cash flow. Unlike some energy producers that chase growth at all costs, Whitecap has made it clear it wants to reward shareholders. The dividend stock expects to generate production growth between 3% and 5% per share through long-term repurchases.

A solid TFSA buy

And here’s where the TFSA angle really shines. If you were to contribute the full $7,000 annual TFSA limit into Whitecap today, you could expect about $511 in annual tax-free income. Reinvest that each year, and it adds up quickly. Over a decade, assuming flat share prices and consistent dividends, that could grow to over $7,000 in cumulative income, not including any share price appreciation or dividend increases.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
WCP$10.00700$0.73$511.00Monthly$7,000.00

And let’s not forget the upside. If oil prices climb back above US$90 or if Whitecap announces another dividend hike, the yield-on-cost for today’s buyers could move even higher. That’s the kind of potential that makes it attractive not just for income, but for long-term total return.

Bottom line

Is it the safest stock on the TSX? No. But few investments offer this blend of high yield, disciplined capital allocation, and upside potential. Whitecap isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s just doing what works: keeping costs low, returning money to shareholders, and staying focused on the bottom line.

For Canadian investors looking to make their TFSA contribution count in 2025, Whitecap offers a rare mix of value and income in one tight package. And at over 7%, the dividend alone makes a strong case. Sometimes, simple and boring is exactly what you want, especially when it pays you every single month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

