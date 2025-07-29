Member Login
Home » Investing » First Quantum Minerals: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

First Quantum Minerals: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Copper prices continue to surge, and this top stock could be a great buy … maybe.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

Commodities are always a bit of a roller coaster, and right now, copper is no exception. Prices have dipped from their spring highs, inflation remains sticky, and investors are growing wary of slowing global growth. So, where does that leave copper miners like First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM), which is now near 52-week highs? Is this a buying opportunity or a sign to steer clear?

Up but still down

First Quantum’s share price may be near 52-week highs. Yet it’s still far from its 2023 prices by 35%, even after a modest rebound in recent months. The selloff was triggered by the closure of its Cobre Panamá mine late last year. This came after a court ruling deemed the mine contract unconstitutional. This mine accounted for roughly 40% of First Quantum’s earnings, so the impact was enormous. Management has been looking to challenge the ruling and work with the Panamanian government. However, there’s been little progress as of July 2025. That uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on the copper stock.

The copper stock’s most recent earnings didn’t do much to change the narrative. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, First Quantum reported revenue of $1.19 billion, down from $1.26 billion the quarter before but up year over year. Net profit increased to $331 million compared to a $156 million loss in Q1 2024, but again down from the last quarter. While copper prices held up reasonably well, production from mines and rising costs from other mines, such as Kansanshi and Sentinel, squeezed margins.

Still, there are reasons not to throw in the towel just yet. For one, First Quantum has been aggressively reducing capital spending, cutting jobs, and focusing on operational efficiencies. That’s helped stabilize things at a time when many other miners are also being cautious. The company still produced over 99,703 tonnes of copper last quarter, and its African assets continue to deliver solid results. Its debt load remains high at $5.79 billion from its Kanshanshi S3 project, but it has liquidity and recently extended some of its credit facilities to give it breathing room.

Looking ahead

The long-term bull case for First Quantum hinges on copper itself. With demand expected to soar due to electrification, renewables, and EVs, copper is widely seen as a must-have metal over the next decade. First Quantum remains one of the few large-scale producers positioned to take advantage of that trend, assuming it can sort out its regulatory and cost issues. The copper stock has said it will ramp up production at Kansanshi and work to bring other smaller projects online to help offset the loss from Panama. But those moves will take time.

So, is First Quantum a buy, sell, or hold in July 2025? If you already own the stock, holding may be the most sensible move. Much of the downside has already played out, and selling now could mean locking in steep losses without giving the company time to recover. There’s a decent chance that clarity around the Panama situation eventually improves sentiment, though that could still be months or even years away. The company remains a key player in the copper space, but patience will be required.

If you’re thinking of buying, tread carefully. While the stock looks cheap on a fundamental basis, the risk profile remains high. It could be a good speculative bet for those bullish on copper and willing to stomach more volatility. But it’s not a classic value play, more like a turnaround situation with a few moving parts that could go either way. And if you’re looking for short-term gains or stability, this probably isn’t the stock for you right now.

Bottom line

First Quantum isn’t broken, but it is bruised. With its biggest asset offline, rising costs, and geopolitical overhang, it’s hard to call it a buy with confidence. But if you believe in copper’s long-term demand and can stomach some turbulence, holding, or even nibbling while the stock is down, might not be the worst idea. For now, it sits squarely in the “hold” column.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Mining is a TSX gold stock that continues to trade at a compelling valuation in July 2025. Is ABX…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Capstone Copper: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capstone Copper stock could be a major buy as copper prices soar, so let's get into it.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Denison Mines: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Denison Mines is a TSX stock that trades at a compelling valuation 2025, making it an attractive buy right now.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Alamos Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Alamos Gold stock may rise with production growth through 2028, but investors should watch these two developments in the July…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Lundin Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong miners, and then there's Lundin Mining stock, a long-term buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Metals and Mining Stocks

First Majestic Silver: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Joey Frenette

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) stock still looks like a promising bet as we head into year-end, thanks to silver's strength.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Mining Stock That’s My Commodity Play for the Next Bull Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for your next big buy on your watchlist? This mining stock is a prime option.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Metals and Mining Stocks

New to Investing? These Are The Top TSX Stocks to Buy Even at TSX Record Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks may be quite different, but all three have a potentially multi-bagger future ahead.

Read more »