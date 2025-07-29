Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The 6.1% Monthly Dividend That Never Takes a Holiday

The 6.1% Monthly Dividend That Never Takes a Holiday

Despite industry headwinds, this top monthly dividend stock keeps rewarding investors –month after month.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
semi truck with cargo drives on highway

Source: Getty Images

We all know how rare it is to find a stock that keeps paying you even when the economy hits rough patches. That’s what makes monthly dividend stocks so attractive, especially for income-focused investors with a long-term approach. You can count on that income whether the market is hot or not.

That’s exactly what Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) offers right now. The company has been busy building out its logistics business, making strategic acquisitions, and reinforcing its capital structure, all while keeping that 6.1% yield flowing to investors, with monthly payouts.

In this article, I’ll highlight how Mullen is doing this and why it’s a top pick for monthly income seekers today.

A logistics stock with dependable monthly income

Mullen Group is one of the largest logistics firms in Canada, operating across less-than-truckload (LTL), logistics and warehousing, U.S. and international freight, and specialized industrial services.

Lately, Mullen’s stock has been on a bit of a bumpy ride. After sliding by nearly 8% in the last six months, the stock currently trades at $13.73 per share with a market cap of $1.2 billion. At this market price, it offers an attractive 6.1% annualized dividend yield – paid out every month. That’s right, it’s a top monthly dividend stock delivering stable income even when the economy isn’t in top shape.

Navigating a challenging environment

Now, let’s look at what’s behind that recent dip in MTL stock and what’s keeping its business solid despite it. It’s true that Mullen has been operating in a tough freight environment. Currently, pricing power is weak across the industry, and there’s still more supply than demand.

Yet, the company has stayed active on the acquisition front. It closed the acquisition of Cole Group in June and completed a successful oversubscribed bond issue, which strengthens its financial position well into the next decade.

Mullen’s recent acquisitions helped its revenue climb 9.1% YoY (year-over-year) to $540.9 million in the second quarter. However, the company’s profitability side took a hit, with its adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortization declining 2.1% YoY to $83.8 million, and adjusted net profit falling 43.6% YoY to $18.5 million. Still, Mullen held up better than expected, considering the pricing pressure and rising costs across the board.

Focus on long-term growth beyond cycles

Interestingly, Mullen is not just sitting still waiting for the market to bounce back. In fact, it has been acquiring strong, complementary businesses to strengthen its network further, while also repaying upcoming debts early. This proactive approach is what gives long-term investors confidence as it could help keep its cash flows remain stable through various economic cycles.

We know the freight market won’t stay imbalanced forever. When it eventually resets, Mullen is planning to shift from not only protecting margins but improving them. This forward thinking is what separates Mullen from many of its industry peers.

Clearly, by maintaining a stable dividend while reinvesting strategically in long-term growth, the company is building a more durable base for future profitability. And for anyone relying on monthly income, that reliability matters.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Income Limit That Determines Your GIS Eligibility

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA, the dividends don't increase taxable income.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500 a Month With Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help earn over $500 every month.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends for decades.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 3 Stocks

| Robin Brown

Do you want to generate tax-free monthly income? Let these cash-generating dividend stocks build wealth in your TFSA.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alimentation Couche-Tard vs Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to these two Canadian legends, it comes down to one thing: you.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Are Putting Money Into This Overlooked Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy can be a great place to earn some cash, especially from this company looking towards the future.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

A 6.9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and an attractive yield of almost 7% in…

Read more »