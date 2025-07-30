Member Login
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Hold Forever

Here’s a pair of strong, reliable industrial stocks that could turn a $7,000 investment into lasting value.

Jitendra Parashar
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Stock investing could become more fruitful if we focus more on long-term strength than short-term swings. With so many stocks jumping one day and dipping the next, it’s easy to get distracted. What really pays off over time is owning stocks that grow consistently, serve real-world demand, and keep making money through different economic cycles.

While tech and trends come and go, industries like construction, engineering, and heavy machinery don’t go out of style. There’s always demand, and companies that get it right could help you build long-term wealth. So, if you’ve got $7,000 and want to put it into something solid, these two top industrial stocks could give your portfolio a dependable base.

Finning International stock

The first stock worth looking at from this angle is Finning International (TSX:FTT), one of the strongest industrial stocks on the TSX right now. It’s the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, serving industries like mining, construction, forestry, and energy.

After jumping by around 54% over the last year, FTT stock trades at $60.92 per share with a market cap of $8.1 billion. It currently pays a quarterly dividend that amounts to an annualized yield of nearly 2%.

What’s helping Finning stock shine lately is its sharp operational focus. In the first quarter of 2025, it saw revenue climb 7% YoY (year-over-year) to $2.5 billion, led by stronger sales in new equipment and an 11% jump in product support revenue, especially from Canadian and Chilean mining clients. As a result, Finning’s adjusted earnings rose 18% YoY to $0.99 per share, excluding a one-time impairment related to its ComTech unit.

Another key fundamental factor that really stands out is Finning’s record-high $2.8 billion equipment backlog, which shows that its customer demand remains strong despite macroeconomic concerns. With large orders from mining companies and growing interest from the power systems segment in Canada and the U.K., the company is building momentum across multiple markets.

For anyone searching for solid stocks to hold forever, Finning offers a strong mix of reliable demand, cash generation, and shareholder returns that makes it hard to ignore.

AtkinsRéalis stock

Another top industrial stock that could help turn your $7,000 into something much more is AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL), the Montréal-based engineering and nuclear firm. After surging by over 70% in the last year, ATRL stock currently trades at $98 per share with a market cap of $16.3 billion. And although its dividend yield is modest at just over 0.1%, the growth story here is what really makes it one of the top industrial stocks to hold forever.

In the March quarter, the company posted 12% YoY revenue growth, reaching $2.5 billion, with solid gains in its nuclear and Linxon divisions. With this, the company’s adjusted net profit rose 36% YoY to $100.5 million with the help of a healthy $20.2 billion backlog.

Earlier this year, AtkinsRéalis raised its full-year nuclear revenue forecast, now expecting between $1.9 and $2 billion. In fact, it’s aiming for up to $2.5 billion in annual nuclear revenue by 2027, supported by strong global demand for clean energy infrastructure. So, if you’re investing for the long term, its forward-looking approach could help grow your wealth gradually and reliably.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

