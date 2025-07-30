2 Stocks to Buy Today and Never Sell

Member Login
If you want to win big in the stock market, the best thing you can do is sit on your hands. Here are two stocks to hold for the long run.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

“Buy and never sell” is one of the easiest and hardest stock investment strategies. Investors are often tempted by get-rich schemes or complex trading strategies. Drastic stock market fluctuations make investors feel like they need to do something!

Buy-and-hold investing goes contrary to human instincts

Buy-and-hold investing goes contrary to a human’s natural fight-or-flight response. When danger poses (like a stock declining), we feel the need to sell and get out of that situation. We are then tempted to buy stocks when that danger precipitates (like when stocks are trading at highs). This is normally the worst time to buy.

The whole point is that a buy-and-hold strategy may seem easy, but it takes a measured constraint. Bet on stocks in great companies, tuck them away in a coffee can, and sit on your hands. It’s easy, but it’s not. If you are wondering what stocks to buy now and never sell, here are two I would tuck away for years.

Topicus.com: A Canadian software stock operating in Europe

With a market cap of $15 billion, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is the largest stock listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Despite this, most Canadians are likely to have never heard of this business.

That is because it operates largely in Europe. It was spun out of Constellation Software in 2021. Like Constellation, it is consolidating a very fragmented market of niche software businesses in Europe, Asia, and South America.

Since its listing, revenue has grown by a 25% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have grown by a 20% CAGR.

It has made some substantial acquisitions in 2025. Yet, it still has a large market of companies that it can acquire. Many investors look at this stock as Constellation Software, but 10 years ago. If it can do half as well, there could still be substantial upside for shareholders.

Now, unfortunately, that does mean the stock trades at a premium. Yet, if you want a stock to hold for decades, this one looks very attractive. Add it to broader market dips, and you could do very well.

TFI International: A beaten-down compounder stock

If you are looking for more of a value play on a great long-term hold, TFI International (TSX:TFII) looks interesting today. After the stock has fallen 32% in 2025, it is starting to look attractive.

Of course, there is a reason the stock is down so much. The freight industry has been facing a secular recession for the past year and a half. Trump’s tariff war has dampened that environment even further. TFI has also had some disappointing quarters where its U.S. business has not lived up to expectations.

The good news is that the company is turning the corner. Over the past two quarters, it has made some staff changes in the United States. It is starting to see operational improvements. Likewise, the company continues to generate a lot of cash and has been aggressively buying back stock.

At some point, the time will be right for it to make a big acquisition. In the meantime, it trades with a 2% dividend yield and an attractive valuation.

TFI has a great long-term record (its stock is up 126% in the past five years and over 400% in the past 10 years). If you don’t mind a little contrarian play, TFI is likely to continue its strong compounding journey ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, TFI International, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

