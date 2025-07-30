Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest My Entire TFSA Contribution This Year in Just 3 Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest My Entire TFSA Contribution This Year in Just 3 Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000 to invest? Don’t get fancy, get some dividend stocks to collect cash for years.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

With so much noise in the markets right now from rising interest rates, sticky inflation, and a choppy economy, it’s tempting to sit on the sidelines. But for long-term investors, moments like these are when real wealth gets built. If I had $7,000 to invest in my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) today, I wouldn’t split it between a dozen names. I’d go all-in on just three dividend-paying stocks that offer stability, growth, and income. Those are Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM), Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), and Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

WPM

Let’s start with Wheaton Precious Metals. This is a streaming company, not a traditional miner, which means it locks in lower-risk agreements with miners to receive a portion of their production. This model has once again proven its worth. In Q1 2025, Wheaton delivered record revenue of $470 million and net earnings of $254 million. Operating cash flow jumped 64% to $361 million, with margins increasing at a faster rate than gold prices. The dividend stock’s strong results weren’t a fluke. It’s producing assets are in the lowest half of the industry’s cost curve, meaning it can withstand price fluctuations better than most.

Wheaton also boasts a fortress balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash and zero debt. Its dividend sits at $0.90, which may not sound huge, but it’s stable and backed by robust free cash flow. And with multiple new projects like Blackwater and Mineral Park ramping up production this year, Wheaton is positioned for more growth, even if commodity markets get rocky. In short, it’s a smart hedge with upside and a dividend to boot.

MFC

Next up is Manulife Financial, the Canadian insurance and wealth management giant that continues to quietly outperform expectations. In the first quarter of 2025, Manulife reported core earnings of $1.8 billion and core EPS of $0.99, up 3% from last year. While net income was down due to provisions tied to the California wildfires, that’s a short-term blip. What really matters is the long-term picture, and it looks strong.

Manulife’s insurance business saw a 37% jump in annual premium equivalent (APE) sales, with Asia delivering a whopping 50% year-over-year increase. Its global wealth and asset management arm also reported solid growth, with $50.3 billion in gross flows and a 290 basis point rise in core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins. Better yet, it has strong financial leverage of just 23.9%, well below target. Add in a growing dividend of $1.76 annually and a cheap valuation, and Manulife looks like a rare mix of income and value.

GRT

Lastly, I’d put the rest of my TFSA contribution into Granite REIT. While real estate isn’t exactly the hottest sector right now, that’s what makes Granite such a compelling opportunity. It owns 138 industrial properties across North America and Europe, with a 94.8% occupancy rate and an average lease term of 5.6 years. That kind of stability doesn’t go out of style.

Granite’s Q1 2025 results were solid: revenue rose to $154.7 million, and funds from operations (FFO) hit $91 million, up from $82.4 million the year before. AFFO per unit was $1.41, with a comfortable 60% payout ratio. Even more encouraging, it achieved a 10% average rental spread on renewed leases – proof that demand remains strong. The company is buying back shares and expects FFO per unit to grow 5% to 8% this year. With a current distribution yield of around 6.4% and monthly payouts, Granite adds reliable income and real asset exposure to the mix.

Bottom line

So, if I had $7,000 to invest in my TFSA today, here’s how I’d break it down: $2,333 into Wheaton for its commodity upside and cash flow strength, $2,333 into Manulife for global financial exposure and a healthy dividend, and $2,333 into Granite REIT for real estate stability and monthly income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WPM$129.0018$0.90$16.20Quarterly$2,322.00
MFC$43.0054$1.76$95.04Quarterly$2,322.00
GRT.UN$73.0031$3.40$105.40Monthly$2,263.00

Three different sectors, three dependable dividend stocks, one simple plan to build wealth and income over the long haul. Taken together, they total $216 in annual dividend income!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 3% in 2025 to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock has increased its distribution annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $25,000 to Create a Bulletproof Passive-Income Stream in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-seeking investors could consider gaining exposure to these three TSX dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The 6.28% Monthly Dividend That Pays Rain or Shine

| Adam Othman

This high-yield monthly dividend-paying stock might be facing headwinds, but it keeps delivering regular returns to shareholders.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Canadian Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Reliable Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield in July 2025.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

The Best Industrial Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Bird Construction is an industrial stock that trades at a compelling valuation right now and poised to deliver outsized gains…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Unloved TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Learn how different stocks can help you build passive income through dividend investing and effective strategies for success.

Read more »