How to Invest $25,000 to Create a Bulletproof Passive-Income Stream in 2025

Here’s why income-seeking investors could consider gaining exposure to these three TSX dividend stocks right now.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
While several TSX stocks offer you a tasty dividend yield in 2025, just a handful of these companies are positioned to deliver market-beating returns over time. So, it’s crucial to identify a portfolio of stocks that can maintain and grow their dividends over time.

Let’s see why you should invest $25,000 in these three dividend stocks to create a bulletproof passive-income stream in 2025.

Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as one of North America’s most reliable dividend stocks, having increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years, making it one of the few dividend aristocrats in the energy sector.

Enbridge’s exceptional dividend sustainability stems from its utility-like business model, where over 98% of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is protected by regulated or take-or-pay frameworks, providing cash flow predictability.

The company’s diversified operations across +200 asset streams generate steady, high-quality cash flows that are largely insulated from commodity price volatility.

With over 80% of EBITDA featuring inflation protection through built-in escalators, Enbridge offers a natural hedge against rising costs. An investment-grade credit rating and debt-to-EBITDA target of less than five times demonstrate strong balance sheet discipline.

Management expects to grow the dividend in line with distributable per share growth of approximately 5% through 2030, supported by a secured $28 billion growth backlog. This combination of yield, growth, and stability makes Enbridge an ideal core holding for dividend-focused portfolios.

The bull case for this TSX stock

Another TSX dividend stock you could own is Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN), which operates over 200 critical infrastructure networks spanning utilities, transport, midstream energy, and data centres, assets that generate predictable, fee-based revenues regardless of economic cycles.

What makes BIP attractive for dividend investors is its built-in inflation protection. With over 98% of cash flows tied to regulated frameworks or long-term contracts featuring inflation escalators, Brookfield can maintain and grow distributions even during inflationary periods. This was demonstrated in the first quarter (Q1), where strong inflation indexation helped drive 12% normalized funds from operations growth.

BIP’s diversified global footprint across essential services, from gas pipelines to data centers, provides stability. These “irreplaceable” assets charge usage fees for critical services, creating natural monopolies with pricing power.

Management’s disciplined capital allocation, including a US$5-6 billion asset recycling program to self-fund growth, ensures sustainable dividend growth while maintaining balance sheet strength.

A blue-chip energy stock

The final TSX dividend stock on the list is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has raised its payouts by 21% annually on average over the last two decades.  

The latest 4% quarterly dividend increase to $0.5875 per share demonstrates management’s unwavering commitment to rewarding shareholders even in volatile commodity markets.

What sets CNQ apart is its diversified, low-cost asset base featuring 79% long-life, low-decline production that requires minimal capital to maintain volumes.

The company’s industry-leading cost structure includes oil sands operating costs $7-10 per barrel below peer averages, generating an incremental $1.2-1.7 billion in annual margins. This efficiency translates to an exceptionally low breakeven in the mid-$40 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) range.

CNQ’s strong balance sheet (one times debt-to-EBITDA) and substantial free cash flow generation of $4.5 billion in Q1 alone provide robust dividend coverage. Its disciplined capital allocation across four strategic pillars ensures sustainable growth while maintaining conservative financial metrics.

For income investors seeking reliable, growing dividends backed by world-class energy assets, CNQ offers compelling long-term value with proven operational excellence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

