Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Industrial Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best Industrial Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Bird Construction is an industrial stock that trades at a compelling valuation right now and poised to deliver outsized gains to investors.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
buildings lined up in a row

Source: Getty Images

While the broader markets are trading near all-time highs, several TSX stocks remain at compelling valuations in July 2025. Valued at a market cap of $1.6 billion, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is one such industrial stock that is down 12% from all-time highs.

Bird Construction is a Canadian general contractor, specializing in industrial, commercial, and institutional construction projects. It builds manufacturing facilities, hospitals, schools, office buildings, and infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

Bird offers comprehensive services, including structural work, electrical systems, civil construction, and specialized services such as asbestos abatement, serving a range of sectors from oil and gas to residential development.

A strong performance in Q1

Bird Construction delivered robust results in the first quarter (Q1), highlighted by record-breaking backlog growth and margin expansion. The Canadian contractor reported revenue of $717.6 million, representing a 4.3% year-over-year increase, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) surged 41% to $34.1 million.

The standout achievement was Bird’s backlog performance, which reached a historic high of $4.3 billion after adding $1.3 billion in new contracts and awards during the quarter, exceeding work executed by 85%.

Combined with the pending backlog, the company now has visibility into approximately $8.3 billion of future work, providing substantial revenue visibility through 2026.

Margin expansion continued across all business units, with gross profit percentage increasing to 9.4% from 8% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 basis points to 4.8%.

CEO Teri McKibbon attributed the improvements to disciplined project selection, enhanced self-perform capabilities, and collaborative contract structures with embedded higher margins.

Bird Construction remains well-positioned for Canada’s infrastructure boom, benefiting from federal commitments to position the country as a global energy superpower. Bird secured new contracts across defence, transportation, and industrial sectors, including work on Ontario Power Generation’s nuclear program and Dow’s Path2Zero initiative.

Despite some deferrals in industrial maintenance spending worth approximately $20 million to $25 million per quarter due to economic uncertainty, management reaffirmed its strategic targets. With trailing 12-month EBITDA margins at 6.5%, Bird remains on track to achieve its 2027 target of 8% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Bird’s financial foundation remains solid with $137.8 million in cash and $336.7 million available under its credit facility, supporting continued organic growth, acquisitions, and shareholder returns.

Is this TSX industrial stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast adjusted earnings to grow from $2.04 per share in 2024 to $3.90 per share in 2027. In this period, free cash flow is forecast to increase from $84 million to $170 million.

A widening free cash flow base should translate to consistent dividend hikes for shareholders. Bird Construction is expected to grow its annual dividend per share to $0.85 in 2025, up from $0.59 in 2024.

Given its outstanding share count, BDT’s annual dividend expense is expected to total $47 million this year, indicating a payout ratio of approximately 35%. Bay Street also expects the TSX stock to raise its dividend to $1.12 per share in 2027.

The dividend stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10.7 times, which is below the 10-year average of 13 times. If it trades at 12 times earnings, BDT stock will be priced at $47 per share in early 2027, indicating an upside potential of 62%.

If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns could be over 65% over the next 18 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Unloved TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Learn how different stocks can help you build passive income through dividend investing and effective strategies for success.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Income Limit That Determines Your GIS Eligibility

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA, the dividends don't increase taxable income.

Read more »

semi truck with cargo drives on highway
Dividend Stocks

The 6.1% Monthly Dividend That Never Takes a Holiday

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite industry headwinds, this top monthly dividend stock keeps rewarding investors –month after month.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $500 a Month With Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy cash flows and high yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help earn over $500 every month.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends for decades.

Read more »