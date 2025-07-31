Member Login
The CRA Is Watching These 6 Retirement Income Sources

The CRA Is Watching These 6 Retirement Income Sources

The CRA isn’t some evil genius, but it’s certainly going to make sure you’re reporting every retirement income source.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Retirement might seem like a time to finally relax and enjoy the fruits of your labour. But when it comes to your finances, you’ll still want to keep one eye open, because the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) certainly is. Whether you’re collecting pensions, cashing in investments, or earning a little extra on the side, not all retirement income is created equal in the eyes of the CRA.

Here are the main retirement income sources the CRA watches closely, and what you need to know to avoid any surprises at tax time.

Pensions

Let’s start with the most obvious one: your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). Both are taxable. So if you’re also pulling in money from other sources, say from a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) or a part-time gig, you could end up in a higher tax bracket than expected. Even worse, if your net income goes above $93,454 in 2025, the government starts clawing back your OAS at a rate of 15 cents on the dollar. That alone makes managing your total income crucial.

Next up, Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) turning into Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF). When you convert your RRRSP into an RRIF by the end of the year you turn 71, you’re required to start withdrawing a minimum amount each year. And every dollar counts as taxable income. The CRA monitors these withdrawals to ensure you’re hitting the minimum, while also paying the right amount of tax. Taking out more than the minimum? That’s fine, but it could push you into a higher bracket or reduce benefits like OAS or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Investments

Dividend income is another area to pay attention to. If you hold dividend-paying stocks in a non-registered account, you’ll receive a T5 slip each year. Dividends are grossed up and taxed at your marginal rate, though you do get a dividend tax credit. Still, large dividend income can cause OAS clawbacks or make you ineligible for GIS. It’s a good reason to hold those stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or RRSP if possible.

Capital gains from selling stocks or property can also trigger tax issues. Only 50% of a capital gain is taxable, but large gains, like selling a cottage or a big investment, can bump up your taxable income in a hurry. The CRA receives T5008 slips from financial institutions and T3 slips from mutual funds and trusts, so sales are never as quiet as they may seem.

Side hustles

Rental income is another common retirement stream. Whether it’s a former home, a basement unit, or a cottage, all rental income must be reported in full. The CRA watches this closely, especially when you’re claiming deductions like repairs, mortgage interest, or property taxes. Inflated or undocumented expenses are one of the easiest ways to trigger an audit.

Don’t forget part-time or freelance work. More retirees are picking up side gigs. But even if it’s just a few thousand dollars a year, it counts as taxable income. If you make over $30,000 in gross revenue, you may also need to register for GST/HST. The CRA has focused more on gig work in recent years, so it’s best to keep things transparent.

Bottom line

The bottom line? The CRA isn’t out to get retirees — it’s just doing its job. But understanding how each type of income is taxed can help you make smarter decisions and avoid losing benefits you’ve earned. It might be tempting to “forget” about a small stream of cash, but that can backfire fast.

If you’re looking to avoid the stress of unpredictable income, consider a reliable dividend stock like Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). As of October 2025, CNQ offers a 4.5% dividend yield and has raised its dividend for 23 straight years. Its consistent free cash flow from oil production supports stable payouts — even in volatile markets. If held in a TFSA, those dividends are completely tax-free, helping you stay off the CRA’s radar while still generating reliable income.

A chat with a tax advisor before or during retirement can go a long way. Retirement should be about peace of mind — not paperwork and penalties.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

